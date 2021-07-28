Noem joins lineup for Legends Ride

DEADWOOD — Gov. Kristi Noem is anticipated to attend the Legends Ride and reception where a painting rendition of her by famed artist David Uhl will be auctioned off in support of non-profit organization Treasured Lives.
The ride takes place on Aug. 9 in historic Deadwood. Noem will also make an appearance in one of the Legends Ride’s most valuable auction items, the brand-new original painting “True Grit” by David Uhl. Legends Ride attendees will have the opportunity to bid on the painting that depicts the Governor and her horse, Ice, during the annual Custer State Park Buffalo Roundup. Both Noem and Uhl will be on hand to see this piece auctioned off to benefit the non-profit organization Treasured Lives, a survivor-focused anti-trafficking organization that provides advocacy, education, crisis care, peer mentoring along with a variety of other survivor needs.
“For over two decades, I have chronicled what has been called the “American freedom machine,” said David Uhl. “As 2020 wore on, for obvious reasons my livelihood was canceled with one exception: The Sturgis Rally. Not only did the show go on but it was the only uplifting event I experienced the entire year. I wanted to present a piece of fine art to honor the person responsible for allowing my program to survive such a tumultuous time. This is my way of saying thank you. I am extremely grateful that I was allowed to keep my Fine Art program afloat.”
“To have Governor Noem joining the Legends Ride and helping us raise money for worthy causes is a true honor,” said Rod Woodruff, President of the Sturgis Buffalo Chip. “The lucky individual who takes home David Uhl’s masterpiece will be acquiring a valued piece of South Dakota history. Having Governor Noem present for the auction of this piece will be something everyone in attendance will remember forever.”
In addition to Uhl’s “True Grit” painting, Legends Riders will be able to help the Sturgis Buffalo Chip support its mission of giving by bidding on the Sturgis Buffalo Chip B4 motorcycle customized by Lloyd’z Garage and Indian Motorcycle Charlotte, Darren McKeag’s “Ride or Die” painting and many more great auction items.
