Noem is No. 1 in economic freedom, says conservative group

PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem earned the top ranking in the nation in the 2021 Laffer-ALEC Report on Economic Freedom: Grading America’s 50 Governors.
The report uses multiple metrics to “grade” a governor’s time in office from an economic standpoint. The grades are then combined to determine the rankings of all the governors in the nation.
“This ranking does not measure the politics or popularity of governors; it simply gives an overview of the chief executives through the lens of the public policy choices in their respective states,” Jonathan Williams said.
Williams is the chief economist and executive vice president of policy for the American Legislative Exchange Council.
ALEC bills itself as “America’s largest nonpartisan, voluntary membership organization of state legislators dedicated to the principles of limited government, free markets and federalism.” Nearly one-fourth of all state legislators belong, almost entirely Republicans, representing more than 60 million people.
Its membership also includes stakeholders from across the policy spectrum, ALEC claims. Critics note its funding comes largely from corporate sources and it has primarily honored and recognized conservative political leaders, including Presidents Ronald Reagan, and George H.W. Bush, British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, and Charles and David Koch, who funded and promoted numerous right-wing causes.
The survey of governors was led by Dr. Arthur B. Laffer, “the father of supply-side economics,” who is famous for his “Laffer Curve” that suggests lowering the tax rate would strengthen the economy and lead to an increase in tax revenue.
Laffer served under Presidents Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford and Ronald Reagan, and also was an economic advisor to Donald Trump during the 2016 campaign. Trump awarded Laffer the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019 for his work in economics. He is the founder and chairman of Laffer Associates, an economic research and consulting firm.
In addition to Williams, Donna Arduin and Stephen Moore also contributed to the report. Williams said they have been impressed by Gov. Noem’s performance and devotion to conservative principles.
She ranked second in Executive Policy, and third in both Economic Performance and Fiscal Policy to wind up at the top of the list. To read more, go to https://alec.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/2021-Governor-Report_State-Page_ALL_V6_WEB.pdf
“We actually had Gov. Noem join us for our winter ALEC conference back in December, and I had a chance to interview for about 15 minutes on camera and talk about South Dakota,” he said. “And I think that her approach to South Dakota and governing there has been one of more freedom and keeping taxes low and making sure that businesses weren’t labeled essential versus nonessential in the pandemic.”
On Dec. 3, Noem accepted the award at ALEC’s States & Nation Policy Summit.
“ALEC is an incredible resource for legislators in every state, and it is a tremendous honor to receive this recognition from them,” she said. “We’ve accomplished a lot for South Dakota in my first three years as governor, but there is still more work to do. South Dakota will continue working to advance policies that protect freedom, cut red tape, and promote continual growth for our state.”
In a 23-minute address, urged lawmakers to demonstrate effective and fearless leadership amid trying times by making “tough” but necessary decisions. She said elected officials need to be guided by federalism, personal responsibility and confidence.
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a first-term Democrat, ranked last. She and Noem had greatly divergent stances on dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, Williams said, with ALEC preferring Noem’s efforts.
“She went to great strides to keep South Dakota people safe but also the economy open at the same time and people connected with their livelihoods,” he said. “And it’s really difficult to argue with the success of that approach versus the approach of New Mexico when you’re looking at state unemployment rates and if I understand correctly from governor Noem, there’s less than 1,000 people in the entire state of South Dakota who are currently receiving unemployment benefits,” he said. “And her decision to decouple from the bonus federal payments versus governor aggressive approach of continuing to take the total bonus payments that pay people, in many cases, more not to work than to go back into the workforce.”
That was the opposite of the approach taken in New Mexico, Williams said.
“In the case of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and New Mexico, state spending has dramatically increased since her inauguration and unemployment policies were among the worst in the nation,” he said. “In addition, New Mexico’s welfare dependency and educational freedom both ranked 49th out of the 50 states. Combining those factors with the governor’s past support for significant tax increases cement her ranking of 50th in our new report.”
Gov. Noem worked to create a sound business climate to keep employers in the state, Williams said.
“And I don’t know if you saw recently the new migration numbers from the U.S. Census, but then even the report from U-Haul and United Van Lines … inbound versus outbound moves in particular states … 69 percent of all the moves in South Dakota were inbound moves. And it’s clear that people are looking to move and vote with their feet toward states that value more openness and economic freedom and lower taxes.”
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox was ranked second, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was third. Williams said they share a philosophy of less government interference with people’s lives and private enterprise.
“That’s really the commonality in those states, and you see a lot of the economic benefits that result from that approach in Florida just in the last year, with those census estimates working more than 200,000 new residents from one of the other states that have moved in to take advantage of that approach to government,” he said.
“And of course, Utah has been one of the strongest states’ economies in recent years, and the fastest-growing state in America. Over the last decade, there was something like 18 percent population growth since the Census 2010,” Williams said. “Clearly some of those governors in some cases inherited very strong state economies, but it’s the very thing they continue to try to move the ball forward, even in a very difficult last two years.”
While Noem, Cox and DeSantis are all Republicans, the fourth-highest rated governor, Jared Polis of Colorado, is a Democrat, which he said is “refreshing.”
“He has called for the elimination of the personal income tax in the state of Colorado because he realizes taxes matter and high tax rates don’t redistribute income and redistribute people,” Williams said. “And he wants Colorado to be more competitive. So it’s very refreshing that this is a bipartisan group of the top five states. Gov. (Brad) Little from Idaho rounds out the top five.”
Little is a Republican.
Williams said the survey changed a bit this year.
“This is only the second year that we’ve put it together, and it’s slightly different than the first iteration of that report, where we focused it, rightly so, being published in 2020, we focused a good deal of that report, and some of the metrics around COVID and direct COVID responses,” he said. “This year was a little bit more heavy on some of the traditional policy areas, such as taxes and budgets and school choice, and those kinds of items.”
