CUSTER — It was a dry, dusty day in Custer State Park, as Gov. Kristi Noem gathered with her family and other state officials at the newly constructed Bison Center near the corals after the 57th annual Buffalo Roundup, Friday.
“I think it’s great. It gives us an opportunity to focus on what this herd has always meant to our tribes, it gives us a chance to share their history,” Noem said of the interpretive center.
Noem touted the event as a draw for families in South Dakota, and highlighted that claim by being flanked by members of her own family. She also took the opportunity to express the crucial role the bison have played in the lives of the Native People of South Dakota. Noem invited Dave Flute, secretary of the South Dakota Department of Tribal Relations, to speak to that importance.
“The buffalo is very important to our people as well as to many tribes across the Great Plains, Rocky Mountain region,” Flute said. “It provided everything we needed to be able to sustain ourselves throughout the whole year.”
Flute said he was honored to ride in this year’s roundup, as well as being asked to render the morning prayer prior to the day’s event, which he did in his native Dakhota language.
“I was very thankful for that – the core riders, the staff, recognizing the importance of the buffalo to the American Indian people and to our state and to offer that prayer for the riders this morning, and the horses. And as we always do, as Indian people, we pray for these buffalo as well,” Flute said.
Noem was unable to ride in the event this year due to a recent back surgery, but she said her son-in-law Kyle Peters was in the mix, along with Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden.
Rhoden said it was one of the nicest and smoothest roundup experiences he’d had in a number of years.
“Everybody got in on the action, no mishaps,” he said. “A few cows that were a little bit on the peck, but we were able to outrun them and so it was a very good day.”
As a special guest to the Roundup, four-time world champion bull rider, Tuff Hedeman also rode this year.
“Being able to ride this year was super cool,” Hedeman said. “And I didn’t fall off.”
The Custer herd of just under 1,500 bison was rounded up in what, at least in one layperson’s observation, was a textbook drive. Several members of the Custer herd had already been corralled the week before to acclimate to the fenced in setting and remain calmer as they are moved through the chutes to be weighed, preg-checked, and vaccinated.
The land at Custer State Park is only able to maintain around 1,000-1,100 head of bison throughout the year, so each year after the herd has been checked out, South Dakota Game, Fish, and Park, which manages the Custer herd, holds an auction to thin out its number. Private and commercial herd managers are able to purchase bison from Custer, which are regarded as having one of the purest bloodlines on the continent, either for harvesting, bolstering their own herd’s genetics, or even starting a new herd.
“A couple years ago even Bryon and I bought some buffalo on that auction,” Noem said. “Impromptu, because I was watching it online and we decided to start our own little buffalo herd.”
This year, Noem said around 400 head of bison would be sold at the auction. The money that comes in from the sales gets directly deposited back into the GF&P.
Although it’s an important economic income source for the department, Noem said she’d be willing to officiate conversations between state officials and the Intertribal Buffalo Council about having some of the Custer bison transplanted to some of the tribal lands across the state in the future.
“We’d certainly be interested in co-operating in whatever way we can,” she said. “That would be exciting to have a relationship (with the council) where we can work together here in the state.”
Noem said there were just fewer than 20,000 people attending the roundup this year, and around 5,300 more live streaming the event. With the popularity of the roundup, and a redirected focus on the heritage of the bison and indigenous people of South Dakota, the state may have a unique opportunity to play a leading role in tribal relations throughout the entire country.
“It is a symbol of the American west,” Noem said. “It’s a special herd that’s a big part of South Dakota.”
