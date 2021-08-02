Noem doesn’t plan to ratchet up vaccine push

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says she has no plans to ratchet up her messaging to urge people to get a COVID-19 vaccine, even as Republican leaders across the country try to persuade vaccine skeptics to roll up their sleeves and take the shots in response to a new, more contagious variant that has sent caseloads soaring in some areas.
The Republican governor told The Associated Press she believes her messaging has reached “a saturation level where people start to tune you out.”
South Dakota’s Department of Health is trying a targeted approach to reach groups where vaccine uptake has been low. But it has been months since the governor used her position to encourage the vaccine, even with infections rising again in the state after a steep decline in the spring and early summer.
Noem initially championed the arrival of the vaccine, putting out a video message in March to say she was “trusting people to do the right thing” in getting the shot and posting a social media photo of her rolling up a sleeve for it. She also touted how South Dakota initially had one of the country’s highest rates of vaccinations. But the state’s vaccination rate has since tumbled into the bottom half of states, with under half of the total population fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Meanwhile, virus cases in the state have more than doubled in the last two weeks, though the rate remained lower than at any other point besides the early days of the pandemic.
The governor acknowledged the delta variant poses a new risk.
“We might need to really step up our communication so that people understand how the variant is different,” she said. “You might see more communication from us if we start seeing cases dramatically increase.”
Public health officials believe the variant is at least twice as contagious as the original version, but the shots appear to offer robust protection against serious illness for most people. Nearly all COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. are now people who haven’t been vaccinated. Nonetheless, just 57.1% of Americans have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
