Noem declares state of emergency

SOUTH DAKOTA –– Gov. Kristi Noem announced during a Friday press conference that she has declared a state of emergency and mandated the statewide closure of schools next week.
“We have encouraging news this morning; South Dakotans are being smart,” Noem said. “The latest numbers are we have 46 negative cases that have been tested of COVID-19, we have one positive case, and 11 are still pending.”
Noem asked that South Dakotans continue to be diligent related to the prevention of the spread of COVID-19.
“We need to stay on top of this, and we need to continue to bend the curve,” she said.
As part of that initiative, Noem said her office is asking for a statewide school closure for all of next week to prevent further spread.
“We are closing schools for the next week that is Coming up, and then we will reevaluate,” she said. “I’m recommending that the schools use this time to clean their facilities and to prepare for the following week.”
Additionally, Noem said all extracurricular activities will be postponed or cancelled.
Noem said she issued an executive order regarding all state employees, allowing non-essential staff to work remotely.
School districts across the Northern Hills are doing their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and are formulating plans for teaching students away from the traditional school setting.
Spearfish School District Superintendent Kirk Easton told the Spearfish School Board Monday about the efforts being made to combat COVID-19 in Spearfish school.
“We sent out a letter to parents to address the coronavirus scare, if you will. But also on influenza and the proper steps and so on just to help ease some concerns,” Easton said. “As you know, we’re working on our pandemic plan and updating that. We talked about that in our (administration) meeting on Friday, and still working on some things there.”
In the Lead-Deadwood School District, superintendent Dan Leikvold has posted the district’s pandemic plan on the school’s website at lead-deadwood.k12.sd.us.
“We will be vigilant regarding this situation, recognizing that our mission is to educate and to take good care of our students,” Leikvold said.
Within Lead-Deadwood’s plan is also a section addressing teaching students remotely.
“Instructional goals and assignments will be posted on the district website. The ‘packets’ will contain enough materials to cover 10 days of instruction for each subject area,” he said.
In the Meade School District, Superintendent Jeff Simmons was busy Friday morning sitting in on a statewide conference call concerning COVID-19.
In Sturgis, high school and middle school teachers will have curriculum online for students, but at the elementary schools, teachers have compiled “packets” of instructional materials for students to take home during the break.
“We are prepared to teach remotely,” Simmons said.
The Meade School District already had spring break planned for March 19-20.
In a letter to parents earlier this week, Belle Fourche School District Superintendent Steve Willard said that the district has been in contact with local and state health partners including Monument Health and the South Dakota Department of Health.
“In the event of an outbreak in our community, we would follow our public health partners’ lead on any quarantines, closures, or health measures as necessary,” Willard said. “As always, our focus is to ensure the safety of all our students and staff members and to continue to educate our students with minimal disruption.”
Meade, Lead-Deadwood, and Belle Fourche school districts have announced that they are following Noem’s recommendation to close the school districts and all school-affiliated activities for the week of March 16-20.
The South Dakota Department of Education (DOE) is working with the South Dakota Department of Health on a plan to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the state and to protect citizens and children.
A school’s approach to managing COVID-19 should be common sense, DOE officials said.
As always, health officials are encouraging people to follow standard prevention measures such as staying home when sick; washing hands frequently; using hand sanitizer if soap and water not available; covering coughs and sneezes; and cleaning frequently touched surfaces.
The Department of Education understands that the circumstances surrounding the current situation with COVID-19 are unique, and it will be as flexible as possible in working with schools to meet the needs of students and families, officials said.
“We’re also going to take advantage of all state and federal resources at our disposal,” Noem said. “I just signed a state of emergency order which will direct the Department of Health and other agencies to seek and to accept other resources from government or private entities to treat, control, and to stop the spread of COVID-19.”
Noem also instructed the health department to direct all nursing homes to restrict visitors and take precautions to stop the spread of the virus.
“And I want to commend the nursing facilities that have already taken steps to do this,” she said.
Friday morning, Noem said, David Gilbertson, chief justice of the South Dakota Supreme Court, issued an order declaring a judicial emergency.
“This will allow the circuit courts to take necessary action to protect vulnerable people and keep the virus from spreading,” Noem said.
Within the last 24 hours, the governor said, the CDC updated its testing requirements, allowing a patient to be tested with only a single test, instead of the previous standard of two per patient, effectively doubling the state’s testing capabilities. Additionally, Noem said more tests would be available to the state within the next few days.
Noem said long-term planning related to preventing the spread of COVID-19.
“I just want to remind everybody across the state of South Dakota – common sense is still something we’re encouraging everyone to use in regards to large events that they may attend,” she said, encouraging those who are elderly or who have pre-existing conditions stay home. “We also are asking you to wash your hands; that is still one of the most effective things you can do to help control the spread of COVID-19.”
On Tuesday, Noem announced the first five cases of COVID-19 in the state. The cases, considered “presumptive positive” cases, were all confirmed by the state lab. They will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for final confirmation.
Of the five cases across the state, one man, aged 60-69 who had underlying medical conditions, and tested positive for COVID-19, died in Pennington County.
On Friday, Noem said another case, involving a 30-39 year old male from McCook County, had returned a presumptive positive result.
Since Tuesday, four more cases have been presumptively confirmed, bringing the number to nine. The patients live in separate locations stretching across the state — Beadle, Charles Mix, Davison, Bon Homme, McCook, Pennington, and Minnehaha counties. Health officials said they have not found a link between the cases. The patients included eight males and one female and ranged in age from 30s to 60s. They are being treated in their homes. All nine cases have been confirmed to be related to travel.
The people who tested positive, as well as those who were in close contact with them, are isolated in their homes.
“We do not have community spread of COVID-19 in the state at this time,” Noem said.
According to the state Department of Health, as of Friday, the state has yielded 73 negative tests, and 11 are still pending.
For the vast majority of people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illnesses recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illnesses may take three to six weeks to recover. To learn more about COVID-19 in South Dakota, visit https://doh.sd.gov/news/coronavirus.aspx. The website is updated by noon daily.
