Noem closes schools for another week, 1 more COVID case reported

SIOUX FALLS — Gov. Kristi Noem announced Tuesday that schools in the state would be closed for another week to combat the coronavirus.
"We will not be holding school next week in the state of South Dakota," Noem said during a press conference in Sioux Falls. “We are going to give ourselves a little more time to develop out our testing and lab capabilities.”
She also announced that there has been one more case confirmed in the state, a female in her 50s from Minnehaha County.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 11. All the positive cases have come from people who traveled outside the state and there is currently no evidence of it spreading in communities, officials said.
"We recognize this virus is having a ripple effect across the state and we are going to make sure we have our resources in place to make sure we are going the right direction," Noem added.
