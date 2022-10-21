STURGIS – A woman at the self-checkout kiosk in the Lynn’s Dakotamart in Sturgis Wednesday was having trouble with her purchase. When see turned to find the nearest employee for help.
“Excuse me, miss, do you work here,” the woman asked.
It wasn’t an employee though; it was Gov. Kristi Noem.
Hard on the campaign trail, Noem is stopping off at grocery stores across South Dakota, to bolster her support for the proposed repeal of the state’s sales tax on food, which she said could save a South Dakota family of four between $500 and $800 per year.
“I used to work at a grocery store in college to help pay my way through school; the computer systems have changed a little bit since then,” Noem said. “It’s just fun to interact with people who are getting their groceries and hear what’s on their mind, chat with them. It was wonderful to see everybody and see their smiles.”
Noem had originally signaled a wary skepticism in public, for the proposed repeal when it was discussed during the 2022 legislative session.
“I’m in favor of reducing taxes, absolutely, as long as we know that we won’t be back here in two years, raising taxes again on the families in this state,” she said during a legislative press update in February. “We know that we will not grow and have the revenue next year, that we have this year,” she added. “We have a lot of factors at play, a lot of federal dollars that won’t be out in our economy that I’ve been advising legislators to be much more conservative in their revenue projections.”
At the event Wednesday, Noem painted a different picture of her approach to the bill during the legislative session, saying that in private, she supported the bill.
“Well, I supported this tax cut last session,” she said Wednesday. “(I) went and visited with the Senate leadership about it, that I would support it if they could get it to my desk. We spent days figuring out what the impact would be to the state, how to make it workable. The bill never did make it to my desk, so I didn’t get the chance to weigh in on it, but we’ve had even more economic growth since that time, so we can do it with even more confidence at this time.”
The state sales tax on food accounts for more than $100 million of the state’s budget. In 2022, it’s on track to bring in closer to $200 million. When asked about how the state would make up that lost revenue in the future should the tax be repealed, Noem again about-faced, saying the state’s revenue projections would support eliminating the tax.
Noem credited her pandemic response as the method of attracting new businesses to South Dakota, and said that throughout her time as governor, South Dakota has paid down its debts, built railroads, and added to its reserves; all of which, according to Noem, gives the state, “permanent stability.”
“We’ve had a permanent economic growth in our state because of those policies and we’ve taken in historic revenues and that’s why we can do this tax cut at this time,” she said.
