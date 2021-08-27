Noem calls on AG to resign following plea

SPEARFISH — Gov. Kristi Noem has once again called on Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg to resign following his plea and conviction Thursday to two Class 2 misdemeanors stemming from the Sept. 12, 2020 accident that killed Joseph Boever just west of Highmore.
He pleaded no contest and was found guilty to two of the three misdemeanors he was charged with. As part of the plea agreement, the third charge was dropped.
“With today’s plea, Jason Ravnsborg’s legal proceedings have concluded. Like many South Dakotans, I am not only disappointed in how this process was handled by prosecutors, but outraged at the result of today’s plea hearing and sentencing,” Noem said in a prepared statement. “Ravnsborg has not accepted responsibility for the death of Joseph Boever and did not even appear in court today to face the charges or the Boever family. ”
Ravnsborg issued a statement following his conviction in which he said he plans on remaining in office.
“On September 12, 2020, two families were changed forever. First and foremost, I am very sorry Joe Boever lost his life in this accident. I am sorry to the entire family for the loss of their loved one. They have had to deal with the pain, anger, and sadness of this accident. With respect for Joe, his family, and the judicial process, I have fully cooperated with the investigation from the beginning and refrained from making statements to the media. While nothing I say will bring Joe back, I believe it’s appropriate to share a few of my thoughts at this time. Joe’s death weighs heavily on me and always will. I’ve often wondered why the accident occurred and all the things that had to have happened to make our lives intersect. I’ve wished thousands of times our paths would have crossed under different circumstances. The media has reported many untrue, and misleading things they want you to believe are facts. Partisan opportunists from both sides of the aisle have manufactured rumors, conspiracy theories and made statements in direct contradiction to the evidence all sides agreed upon. These are the same people who try to take others down at any cost. I ran to be your attorney general because I believe in the law; I believe in fairness, due process, and doing what’s right.”
Before the legislative session ended this spring, impeachment proceedings had just begun. In March, Noem released videos of interviews Ravnsborg had with criminal investigators. But her administration was later forced to remove the videos by a judge in the county where the criminal case against Ravnsborg is proceeding.
In the video, investigators tell Ravnsborg that Boever’s head had gone through his windshield as his glasses were found inside the car. They also repeatedly questioned him on how it was even possible that he did not see the pedestrian who was carrying a lit flashlight on the edge of town. Investigators found Boever’s flashlight the next morning, after his body was found. It was still lit.
A bipartisan group of lawmakers had filed articles of impeachment against Ravnsborg, just hours after Noem initially called for him to resign. Following the judge’s order to remove the videos, Speaker of the House Spencer Gosch said that the House would wait until after “the judicial system is able to do its job” to proceed with articles of impeachment against Ravnsborg.
Noem has renewed her call for Ravnsborg to resign or face impeachment.
“If Ravnsborg does not resign, as I believe he should, the Legislature can and should consider the articles of impeachment already brought in the House,” continued Noem. “I have therefore instructed the state Department of Public Safety to provide Speaker Gosch a complete copy of the investigation file in the coming days to assist the House in its important work.”
Rep. Scott Odenbach, R-Spearfish, said he supported the statement by Tim Rensch, Ravnsborg attorney, when he said Ravnsborg should be granted the same right as every other South Dakotan, to not appear for the hearing. Odenbach also said he does not support the call for impeachment.
“As his attorney pointed out, there have been five other accidents that resulted in fatalities, which resulted in no charges,” said Odenbach, who is also an attorney. “I think we need to remember that there are things the law recognizes, as no more than a tragic accident, and I think the charges and conclusions reached in this case is exactly what happened here. I think we have to keep that in mind when we consider our next step.
“The way this was made political and public last year was really wrong and should not taint what we as policy makers do going forward,” he added.
Rep. Mary Fitzgerald, R-St. Onge, issued a statement
“There are no winners. The true injustice is that the people of South Dakota were denied the opportunity to have an attorney general they could have been proud of; a man that would have served the public, protected its citizens and I think made South Dakota a better place to live. My heart goes out to the victim and his family. God Bless them.”
Rep. Sam Marty, R- Prairie City, said Ravnsborg not appearing for the hearing did not paint him in a good light. He declined to say he was for or against impeachment at this time, but rather he would like to discuss the matter with legislative lawyers.
Sen. Tim Johns, R-Lead, a retired judge, also said the optics of Ravnsborg not appearing was not good.
He said as a senator, if the state House of Representatives did in fact impeach Ravnsborg, the senate would be tasked with deciding whether to remove him from office. And as a “trier of facts” he said he would remain impartial.
