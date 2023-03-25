Noem approves $13M for SURF expansion .jpg

PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem signed the bill for $13 million in emergency funding to be given to the Sanford Underground Research Facility, Thursday.

Since Senate Bill 35 is for emergency money, lab officials hope to have the funding well before July 1, the date bills take affect if there is not an emergency declaration attached to them. The $13 million will pay to expand the Sanford Underground Research Facility by excavating two new caverns. The caverns are planned at 100 meters long, 24 meters tall, and 20 meters wide. Receiving the funds right away allows the lab to take advantage of crews from Thyssen Mining, who are already underground excavating space for the Long Baseline Neutrino Experiment. Excavating the expansion while the crews are already underground saves about $15 million in mobilization costs, lab officials say.

