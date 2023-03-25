A drill and mucker are seen excavating for the Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment at the 4850 Level at SURF. Senate Bill 35 was signed into law Thursday authorizing $13 million for the lab to excavate two new caverns for the Long Baseline Neutrino Experiment. Photo by Matthew Kapust, Sanford Underground Research Facility
PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem signed the bill for $13 million in emergency funding to be given to the Sanford Underground Research Facility, Thursday.
Since Senate Bill 35 is for emergency money, lab officials hope to have the funding well before July 1, the date bills take affect if there is not an emergency declaration attached to them. The $13 million will pay to expand the Sanford Underground Research Facility by excavating two new caverns. The caverns are planned at 100 meters long, 24 meters tall, and 20 meters wide. Receiving the funds right away allows the lab to take advantage of crews from Thyssen Mining, who are already underground excavating space for the Long Baseline Neutrino Experiment. Excavating the expansion while the crews are already underground saves about $15 million in mobilization costs, lab officials say.
The governor’s approval also kickstarts SURF efforts to raise $100 million in private donations to build the expanded space once excavation is complete. Sioux Falls philanthropist T. Denny Sanford, for whom the lab is named due to his previous $70 million donation to the cause, has pledged to make another gift for the expansion.
If all goes well, SURF officials plan to complete construction by 2030 — just in time for new experiments in dark matter, neutrino, and quantum computing to be launched.
Mike Headley, executive director for SURF said Senate Bill 35 is critical because the existing space is “fully subscribed,” meaning it is filled with ongoing science experiments. Therefore, the expansion is necessary to attract next generation experiments to SURF. The Sanford Underground Research Facility is the only underground laboratory in the United States, and as physicists meet this year to set 10-year priorities in high energy and nuclear physics, SURF is one of their top ranking choices for lab space.
“The S.D. Science and Technology Authority is very pleased that Gov. Noem has signed Senate Bill 35 that provides funds for critical infrastructure expansion at SURF,” said Casey Peterson, president of the S.D. Science and Technology Authority. “This will ensure that SURF will maintain its position as the leading underground science laboratory in the United States and will keep us competitive with other labs around the world. This will continue our mission of underground science exploration, education for all STEM students, and economic development, providing good-paying jobs as well as having opportunity for South Dakota’s best resource — our credible, smart and worthy young people.”
During his testimony to the Senate Commerce and Energy Committee, Peterson told legislators that recently two ground-breaking experiments went to Canada and Italy, taking U.S. dollars for research and experiments, because SURF did not have the space for them.
“That is unacceptable,” he said.
The Legislature agreed. Senate Bill 35 received overwhelming support, passing the Senate 29-4 and the House 55-13. During the quarterly S.D. Science and Technology Authority meeting March 16, Peterson and Headley told the board that oculus goggles were a helpful tool for educating legislators about the lab. Using modern technology, the SURF media relations team was able to take 360-degree photos of the underground space and load those photos on to oculus goggles. Headley and Peterson used those goggles to give legislators a virtual tour of the lab, in order to educate them about the mission and impact on the state and the country.
“We have a spent a long time working on this and we have a close-knit team,” Peterson said at the meeting, referring to the board members and those who have worked to make the SURF become a reality since the early 2000s. “What we found going out to the legislators is some of them were 5-10 years old when the lab started. They didn’t know what was happening here. That’s the reason for the ramped up effort by Connie Walter and her crew to to make sure people know what is going on here. It’s not like you can drive by the new Monument center in Rapid City and see it. Everything happens underground. So we maintained a concerted effort to push it, and people got very excited.”
Peterson and Headley also reminded legislators about the state’s return on investments in the lab. To date, the state has given SURF $62 million in appropriate dollars and future funds money. But federal and private donations have come in at more than $932 million for day-to-day operations funding and projects like the Long Baseline Neutrino Facility construction. That’s 15 times more money than the state has invested. Additionally, Headley said a recent economic impact study of SURF operations shows an actual and projected $2 billion statewide impact from 2020-29.
Repeated messages requesting comment from Noem’s office were not returned.
