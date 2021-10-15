Noem appoints Schallenkamp to Board of Technical Education

PIERRE – Gov. Kristi Noem announced Thursday that she appointed former Black Hills State University president, Dr. Kay Schallenkamp to the Board of Technical Education.
Schallenkamp replaces Scott Knuppe.
Noem also named Brad Greenway to the board, and he will replace Rod Bowar. Both appointments are effective Nov. 1.
“The new members of the Board of Technical Education will ensure that South Dakota’s technical colleges remain the very best in America,” Noem said. “Kay and Brad’s expertise will help put our kids and grandkids on a path to lifelong success.”
Schallenkamp served 41 years in higher education prior to her retirement in 2014. She served as president of BHSU from 2006-2014 and president of Emporia State University in Kansas from 1997-2006. Prior to that, she served as provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and Provost at Chadron State College in Nebraska. She started her higher education career at Northern State University as a faculty member of communication disorders and later served as department chair and dean.
Schallenkamp is currently on the Board of Directors for the Crazy Horse Memorial, Board of Trustees for Baker University, and the Cultural and Diversity Committee for the Sanford Underground Lab. She previously served on the Board of Directors for the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation, the SD Board of Educational Standards, and the SD Board of Junior Achievement. She also served as a member of the Board of Directors for the American Association of State Colleges and Universities, the North Central Association (now the Higher Learning Commission) and the Renaissance Group. In addition, she served as chair of the American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education, the Presidents Council for NCAA Division II, and the National Teachers Hall of Fame, as well as the steering committee for the American College and University Presidents’ Climate Commitment. Schallenkamp served as a Consultant Evaluator for the Higher Learning Commission for 25 years.
