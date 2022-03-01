No L-D School Board election for 2022

LEAD — There will not be a Lead-Deadwood School Board election this year and the current members who were up for reelection will be retained by their current holders.
Lead-Deadwood School District Business Manager Margie Rantapaa said the Friday deadline came and went and only the two petitions were returned.
“The Lead-Deadwood School District will have an uncontested School Board election which was slated for April 12, due to the two incumbents running unopposed,” Rantapaa said. “Amber Vogt and Tessa Allen will be sworn in at the annual school board meeting on July 12. Both will serve a three-year term on the school board.”
