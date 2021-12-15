No injuries in Lueders Food Center crash

SPEARFISH — A young driver learned the hard way the importance of distinguishing the accelerator from the brake in the parking lot of Lueders Food Center in Spearfish Tuesday evening.
“It appears someone hit the gas pedal instead of the brake and drove through our entry way on the north side,” explained Jared Lueders, store manager and son of the store’s owner, Doug Lueders.
Lueders wasn’t present at the time of the incident, but said the incident happed around 6 p.m. Tuesday. Fortunately the damage was confined to the store’s entryway and noone was coming in or out at the time.
“It’s significant. I don’t think it structurally damaged anything, but (the car) definitely busted glass and busted out a wall kind of, and a broken door,” he said.
The only loss of stock was a few bags of dog food, which is stored in the entryway.
“It tore up a few bags but nothing crazy,” Lueders said.
Lueders didn’t have an estimate for damage cost or how long it would take to repair, but said the store would continue with normal operations in the meantime.
