SPEARFISH — Fire crews from Spearfish and Belle Fourche responded to a trailer on fire at a residence on N. Rainbow Rd. The call came in around 5:20 a.m. Monday and despite combating explosions caused by propane tanks, firefighters were able to prevent the blaze from spreading to the main residential structure.
Spearfish Fire Chief Travis Ladson said a westerly wind helped protect the home and contributed to the crew knocking down the fire within an hour of arrival.
