No injuries from plane’s hard landing

SPEARFISH — No injuries were reported from an airplane, which failed to execute a takeoff from the Spearfish airport Tuesday morning, although the plane itself did not fare so well.
“It just plunked in hard enough to damage the landing gear, and we got the thing cleaned up off the runway and everything’s fine other than the airplane’s bent,” said Ray Jilek, fixed base operator and manager of the airport.
At around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, emergency crews responded to a call of a plane, which had crashed while attempting to take off with no visible signs of a fire. Ambulances and fire crews immediately responded but were quickly turned back.
Jilek said the plane – a Piper PA-12 fixed wing single engine — was taking off using runway 26, which parallels Interstate 90 after undergoing repairs from Black Hills Aero, Inc.
Jilek said he didn’t have many details about the incident, but understood the plane experienced an engine failure during take off and had to make an emergency hard landing.
The plane is registered to Leslie Lensegrav from Meadow.
