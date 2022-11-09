Dog fight.jpg

Scant reports of a dog fight at Western HIlls Humane Society yielded little information from city officials.

Pioneer photo by Alex portal

SPEARFISH – A report of two dogs fighting at the Western Hills Humane Society in Spearfish Tuesday morning resulted in at least one of the animals being rushed to the Belle Fourche Veterinary Clinic, but few other details are being released at this time.

“Regarding the dog fight call this morning, the call came from the Western Hills Humane Society and officers responded to assist. The dogs were separated by the time they arrived, so we would direct you to contact the humane society for further questions/details,” read an emailed response to the Pioneer’s call to the Spearfish Police Department.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.