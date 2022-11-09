SPEARFISH – A report of two dogs fighting at the Western Hills Humane Society in Spearfish Tuesday morning resulted in at least one of the animals being rushed to the Belle Fourche Veterinary Clinic, but few other details are being released at this time.
“Regarding the dog fight call this morning, the call came from the Western Hills Humane Society and officers responded to assist. The dogs were separated by the time they arrived, so we would direct you to contact the humane society for further questions/details,” read an emailed response to the Pioneer’s call to the Spearfish Police Department.
According to reports, a humane society employee was able to get one of the dogs involved back into a cage, but the other ran away and was spotted in the Wal-Mart parking lot dragging a leash. Officials with the Spearfish Police Department were able to apprehend the dog at which time it was taken to the vet clinic in Belle Fourche with “three large wounds,” according to police radio traffic.
A representative from the humane society declined to comment.
“I’m sorry, we’re not taking any questions at this time,” the employee, who did not identify themselves, said.
The Western Hills Humane Society is a non-profit organization run by a volunteer board and staff; however, the building, located at 324 Industrial Dr., is owned by the city. The city also paid a kennel rental fee of $12,000 in 2022, as well as a $3,000 grant for care costs.
A call to the Belle Fourche clinic also yielded no information, with an employee, identified only as Shannon, siting patient/doctor privilege.
“We are not allowed to say anything because we are under the HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) laws, the same with the people,” she said. “It’s patient, client, clinic confidentiality.”
