No fee for 90 days

LEAD — Short-term rental owners in Lead city limits will not be required to pay an application fee if they register within 90 days after a new ordinance is effective.
On April 4, commissioners passed the ordinance that requires those who own and operate short-term rentals within Lead city limits to register with a city application. The ordinance also requires owners to report their state sales tax license number, register with the S.D. Department of Health, and obtain a state health inspection. For properties that do not qualify to receive a state inspection, such as rental units in Caledonia Condominiums, the Lead city building inspector will perform a health inspection using a checklist that is included with the new ordinance.
Mayor Ron Everett has said in the past that the main purpose of the application process is to give the city a way to track the number of short-term rentals, and to allow the opportunity for city officials to discuss pertinent ordinances and policies with property owners.
The new ordinance passed unanimously on Monday. It will go on the books 20 days after it is published in the city’s legal newspaper, the Black Hills Pioneer.
After they approved the ordinance, city officials discussed whether to attach a fee to the application. While Commissioners Steve Stewart and Colin Greenfield advocated for application fees, Mayor Ron Everett and Kayla Klein said they would rather wait and see. Klein and Everett both said they want to see how much time city employees will spend administering applications and performing inspections, before establishing a fee.
“I do believe that vacation rentals is a business,” Greenfield said. “You are operating and receiving revenue for something you are running. Just as a contractor has to pay a business license fee there should be an established fee. But I don’t think a fee should be viewed as gaining revenue for the city.”
Commissioner Kayla Klein disagreed, saying that not all businesses have to pay a license fee to the city. “I have an LLC,” she said. “I pay sales tax to the different locations I do business in. But I never had to pay a business fee.”
Commissioner Steve Stewart proposed an arbitrary application fee that is based on what neighboring cities charge. “I believe a reasonable per permit for the first year is $150, with a renewal fee every year after that of $50,” he said, adding that other municipalities charge between $100 to $500, depending on size. “That’s all dependent on the municipality and the generated income. I took it out of the air. We have to have a stake in the ground to start somewhere and pay for Dennis (Schumacher’s) time.”
While Everett said he agreed with Stewart’s logic, he said the city needs more information before establishing a fee.
“That’s why I say the first 90 days should be $0, and then Dennis can say how long it takes him,” he said. “I don’t want to establish a fee because someone else does it. (The fee) should relate to how much it costs us as the city.”
After further discussion, city officials did agree that short term rentals requiring a city health inspection will be charged a fee that coincides with what the S.D. Department of Health would charge for the same type of inspection.
