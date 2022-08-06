No debate about it

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University’s debate team is being suspended as it gets more difficult to find competition.
“Without much regional competition, you have to go further and further away, which takes a whole lot more time and a whole lot more money, and at this point, it seemed smarter to simply put the program aside for a while,” Amy Fuqua, the dean of liberal arts, told the Pioneer.
This decision did not come easily, and Scott Clarke, the debate coach, did everything in his power to keep the team running for the last several years, she said.
“Dr. Clarke did all kinds of great things to try to bolster debate teams elsewhere. He even worked to create a debate team at BHRC (Black Hills State University – Rapid City) … it just didn’t work,” Fuqua said.
David Cook — a four-year member of the team, who found out about the decision at the national competition in April 2022 — agreed that the coach went above and beyond to keep the team around.
“Dr. Clarke did a fantastic job. He was always pushing us to recruit others and pushing us to do more fundraising. He did a great job keeping it alive for us,” Cook said.
Moreover, Cook expressed that while this decision is disappointing, he completely understands why the decision was made.
“The best part of debate is the competition. You go in (to the club) for the argument and for the team, but the competition is where you really get to shine,” he said. “You get to go against other schools, and you get to really use what you’ve been learning in practice. Without the competition, there’s no saving debate.”
One of the reasons why debate teams and other performance-based activities like theater, choir, and band have been struggling is partially due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think COVID finally put the nail in the coffin,” Fuqua said.
The changes that the pandemic forced debate teams to make was quite noticeable, and Cook detailed that many of the other teams in the area went completely online or shut down entirely. BHSU’s team collectively decided that going online wasn’t something that they wanted to do.
“Going online took away that aspect of debate that promotes good speaking, because you can’t have that same kind of dynamic online,” Cook said. “There’s so much more that goes into it than just talking. You still get the arguments and the logic of it, but you don’t get the ability to make a persona or project with your body.”
The pandemic isn’t the only potential factor that has forced debate teams in the area to go extinct. One theory that Cook presented is how communication is changing, and inadvertently, changing students’ interest in debate.
“There’s a lack of face-to-face communication. You’re not going to speak to someone the same on a computer screen as you do in person. Because of that, I think that a lot of people think that debate is becoming irrelevant in a time where it’s probably needed more than ever,” Cook said.
The suspension of the debate team is a loss, not only for the university and the team members, but for the community.
“We need smart, civil discourse, and debate does that,” Fuqua said.
“Debate teaches people how to think. It teaches you how to think about something critically and form an argument about it. It teaches you to see multiple sides to an argument. Especially now when we are not used to that kind of thinking. We are kind of force-fed certain ideas and then don’t ever think to contest them, and I think in a time when we are thinking like that, debate is more important than ever. We need to learn how to see multiple sides to an argument,” Cook added.
Cook said that he will miss debate.
“I will miss competition. I will miss just spending time with the team. In our debate practices, it wasn’t just about getting up and doing our debates. We have a lot of good conversations, critical conversations, because we are surrounded by people who are constantly thinking in that critical way. We became like a little family, and it’s sad to see it go,” he said. “It has honestly changed my entire outlook on life. It’s made me think about everything that I do, everything that I consider. It’s made me look at the beliefs that I hold and look at them from every angle. It’s built me as a person.”
Although the debate team is suspended for now, the university hopes that students will be able to verbally express themselves in less conventional ways.
“We’re committed to finding other ways for students to express their ideas, to work on their critical thinking skills and to work on their communication skills,” Fuqua assured.
She said that the budget for the debate team will remain untouched for a while.
“I certainly hope we get it back at some point. I would love to do that sooner rather than later, but the reality of where we live, how far we are from everyone else, it just made it so incredibly difficult to do,” Fuqua said.
