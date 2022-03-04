No city, school election in Belle Fourche this spring

BELLE FOURCHE –– Four open seats on the Belle Fourche City Council and two on the Belle Fourche School Board will require no April election as only one petition per open seat were filed by the Feb. 25 deadline.
Four Belle Fourche City Council seats were up for election this year, one from each of the four wards – Monte Talkington, Ward 1; Annie Reich; Ward 2, Vern Hintz, Ward 3; and Bob Somervold, Ward 4. Two incumbents — Talkington, Ward 1, and Somervold, Ward 4 — submitted petitions for retain their seats.
Clark Sowers and Larry Schmaltz submitted petitions for Wards 2 and 3 respectively.
There are two representatives for each of the four wards in Belle Fourche. The Belle Fourche City Council meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of each month.
According to state law, when one petition is filed for one open petition, no election is required to be held.
There were two seats open on the Belle Fourche School Board — those of Mike Tyndall and Wayne Gilbert. Two petitions were filed and will fill the open seats – Jade Larson and Tyndall. There are seven members of the Belle Fourche School Board, which meets at 5:15 p.m. on the second Monday of each month.
Both the city council and school board seats carry three-year terms.
