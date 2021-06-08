No cameras to be allowed during Ravnsborg’s trial

PIERRE — There will be no cameras in the courtroom during the trial of South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.
The attorney general faces three misdemeanor charges over the Sept. 12, 2020, death of Joe Boever on the west edge of Highmore. Boever, 55, was walking along the north shoulder of U.S. Highway 14 when Ravnsborg ran him over and killed him.
Rapid City lawyer Timothy J. Rensch, who represents Ravnsborg in the case, filed an objection to cameras and audio devices during the trial, set for Aug. 26-27 in Pierre.
No cameras were allowed during a March 12 hearing when Rensch entered not guilty pleas on all three charges. Under state law, once an objection is made, cameras are prohibited.
Reporters and the public are still allowed to attend court proceedings.
Nick Nemec, a cousin of Boever and former Democratic legislator who has served as the family spokesman, said he is disappointed that the trial won’t be held in an open a fashion as possible.
“It’s just kind of more of the same,” Nemec said. “Since the very first day after the crash, Sept. 13, there’s been an attempt to sweep things under the rug, minimize it. More of the same. You would hope better of your state, but I’ve come to realize I can’t.”
Ravnsborg has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while using a mobile electronic device count, improper lane driving, and careless driving. All three are Class 2 misdemeanors with maximum penalties of 30 days in jail and a $500 fine, meaning the most Ravnsborg could be sentenced to is 90 days in jail and a $1,500 fine.
He said he was unaware he had hit a person, and after calling 911 and waiting at the scene to talk with Hyde County Sheriff Mike Volek, he borrowed a personal car from the sheriff and drove back to Pierre.
His assertion that he has no idea what he struck was met with skepticism from a pair of North Dakota investigators, according to recorded interviews released to the public and later withdrawn. In the interviews, it was revealed Boever’s face came through the windshield, since his glasses were discovered insidethen red 2011 Ford Taurus.
Ravnsborg, 45, said he was unsure what he struck and he could not find the object that night. When he returned to Highmore the next morning to return Volek’s car, he said he discovered Boever’s body on the side of the road.
The case is being heard by retired Sixth Circuit Judge John L. Brown.
Sully County State’s Attorney Emily Sovell, who also is the Hyde County deputy state’s attorney, and Beadle County State’s Attorney Michael Moore are prosecuting the case.
The case remains based in Hyde County, but all hearings and the trial are set in Pierre for the convenience of Moore, the lawyers, and Ravnsborg. Boever’s widow and other family members must drive to the state capital to attend.
Ravnsborg, a Republican, was elected attorney general in 2018. In February, Gov. Kristi Noem, also a Republican, called on him to resign. The Legislature, which is firmly in GOP hands, then launched impeachment proceedings but suspended them until the legal process is completed.
According to court records, all discovery must be completed and shared by June 14. Motions are due by June 28, and responsive briefs by July 5.
A motions hearing is set for 3:30 p.m. July 12. A list of witnesses and exhibits is due by Aug. 13.
