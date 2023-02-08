LEAD — A property the city planned to sell at auction later this month was instead sold to the state when officials said it would benefit public transportation.
The city of Lead had advertised that two lots with a 26 by 26-foot garage, located at 42 Voigt Dr., would be sold to the highest bidder at a public auction on Feb. 21. But on Monday Prairie Hills Transit Director Barb Cline approached the city with a cash offer of $40,000 to pay for the land. The offer satisfied the minimum bid amount set for the auction.
Cline said the garage on the land would house the Prairie Hills Transit bus that services the Lead area. Currently, she said the van has to be parked outside, where it has been vandalized three times — each time at great expense to the service. Parking the van inside the garage at the Voigt Drive location would help solve the problem and aid Prairie Hills Transit with vehicle maintenance for the bus, she said.
Before approaching the city, Cline said she obtained permission from the South Dakota Department of Transportation to make an offer on the property. Prairie Hills Transit, as a public transit service, is under the umbrella of the S.D. Department of Transportation.
“It’s a safe location in a cul de sac, with indoor storage, and we’re a good neighbor,” Cline told the city when making her case to purchase the land.
But some commissioners expressed concern about having already advertised the auction. Lead Building Inspector Dennis Schumacher told commissioners that there had been significant interest in the land. But City Attorney Tim Johns told the commission it could legally transfer the land to another government agency.
“I think there might be a good argument for a donation under these circumstances,” he said. “This agency is benefitting the public. You don’t know what kind of benefit another use would be. You can’t put a business on it and you can’t use it for human occupation. Something like this would be a perfect use for it.”
Commissioners Kayla Klein and Steve Stewart agreed with Johns.
“Transportation is such an issue in this community anyway,” Klein said. “It would be going to for it’s original intent — to go for the public good in this particular situation.”
“It might upset people who are interested in this community, bu the public welfare and what this organization does for our community would be good as well,” Stewart said.
Mayor Ron Everett asked Cline to clarify her offer, before a vote was held.
“I just want to clarify, this is a $40,000 cash offer,” Everett asked.
“No,” Cline said. “I would write you a check.”
Following the sale, the property will be deeded to the S.D. Department of Transportation.
