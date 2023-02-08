Prairie Hills Transit.jpg

Prairie Hills Transit purchased two lots in Lead on Voigt Drive. Barb Cline, head of the agency, said they would use it to house the bus service vehicles which have been vandalized three times.

Pioneer photo by Sidnee Short

LEAD — A property the city planned to sell at auction later this month was instead sold to the state when officials said it would benefit public transportation.

The city of Lead had advertised that two lots with a 26 by 26-foot garage, located at 42 Voigt Dr., would be sold to the highest bidder at a public auction on Feb. 21. But on Monday Prairie Hills Transit Director Barb Cline approached the city with a cash offer of $40,000 to pay for the land. The offer satisfied the minimum bid amount set for the auction.

