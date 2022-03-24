EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The Black Hills State University basketball team will try to add another first to an already amazing season when the No. 8 Yellow Jackets take on No. 5 Northwest Missouri State at 2 p.m. in a Final Four matchup in the NCAA Division II men’s basketball tournament.
“We have a great opportunity. Now, we get to face the two-time defending national champion,” said Ryan Thompson, the Yellow Jackets head coach.
“If you’re going to end up winning the whole thing, you’ve got to beat the best teams in the country.”
Thompson envisions mental preparation to mirror what the Yellow Jackets have done all season.
“We’re just on to the next game, and we’ll figure out our game plan. We’re going to go out and just treat it the same as we have all year, it’s one game, and we’re going to give it everything we’ve got.”
Black Hills State advanced to the Final Four after upsetting No. 1 Nova Southeastern, 77-67 Tuesday. With a 10-game win streak, the Yellow Jackets (26-7, 17-4 RMAC), will face the two time defending Northwest Missouri State Bearcats.
The Bearcats are the No. 5 seed, with a record of 32-5 overall.
Northwest Missouri State Bearcats held an opponent to 59 points or less 18 times this year.
Black Hills State advanced after their 77-67 over Nova Southeastern
The Jackets Joel Scott recorded his 21st double-double of the season, finishing with a game-high 25 points and 13 rebounds. He also came up with a pair of blocks on defense.
The Jackets average 79.6 points per game, while holding their opponents to 74.3 points per game.
Black Hills State shoots 50.2% from the field, 36.9 from behind the 3-point line, and they shoot 70. 2% from the free-throw line.
