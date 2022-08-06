Nighttime closure on Interstate 90 and LaCrosse Street Bridge scheduled

RAPID CITY — The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that North LaCrosse Street will be temporarily closed at Exit 59 and I-90 with LaCrosse Street traffic detoured during nighttime construction activities starting on Tuesday, at 9 p.m. The temporary closure will remain in effect until 5 a.m., Wednesday.
I-90 traffic will be detoured onto Exit 59 (N. LaCrosse Street) ramps, and immediately back onto I-90. Detours and signage will be posted, and the speed limit slowed to 25 mph. The reason for the closure is to protect the traveling public while the concrete is placed for the new bridge deck.
