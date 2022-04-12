Niesent, Skavang retain Spearfish School Board seats

SPEARFISH — Ryan Niesent and Eric Skavang will retain their Spearfish School Board seats.
Niesent received 993 votes and Skavang received 844.
Challenger Nancy Roberts earned 781 votes.
For the full story, see Wednesday's Black Hills Pioneer.
Updated: April 13, 2022 @ 4:49 am
