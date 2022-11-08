NHCASA recognizes the efforts of volunteers

CASA award winners pictured from left are: Kelly Millard, Tia Berens, Luke May, Earla Karels, Andrew Binder, Jessica Stanton, Vicky Hogrefe, Holly Hansen, Russ Eisenbraun, and Linda Sperlin. Courtesy photo
NORTHERN HILLS— The Northern Hills Court Appointed Special Advocate Program (NHCASA) annual volunteer banquet was held in Spearfish on Oct. 27. Guest speaker and Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Linda Stambaugh shared her experience of receiving the Volunteer for Victims Award from the Office for Victims of Crime in Washington D.C.
After some casino games and fun, CASA Executive Director Kate Kelley, and Child Advocacy Specialist Amy Cermak, shared stories of success for children and recognized volunteers and partners of CASA for their service to children that have been abused and neglected in the Northern Hills.
The following recipients received awards:
• Outstanding New Volunteer — Holly Hansen, Spearfish
• Continual Excellence in Advocacy —Vicky Hogrefe, Spearfish
• Excellence in Court Reporting — Linda Sperlin, Deadwood
• Above and Beyond — Russ Eisenbraun, Sturgis
• Optima Excellence — Earla Karels, Rapid City
• Outstanding Service to Children — Kelly Millard, Lead, and Jessica Stanton, Spearfish
• Friend of CASA — Superior Sanitation
• Partner of CASA — Spearfish Ambulance Service
• Board Member of the Year — Tia Berens, Spearfish
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.