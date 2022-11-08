NHCASA recognizes the efforts of volunteers

CASA award winners pictured from left are: Kelly Millard, Tia Berens, Luke May, Earla Karels, Andrew Binder, Jessica Stanton, Vicky Hogrefe, Holly Hansen, Russ Eisenbraun, and Linda Sperlin. Courtesy photo

Pioneer staff reports

NORTHERN HILLS— The Northern Hills Court Appointed Special Advocate Program (NHCASA) annual volunteer banquet was held in Spearfish on Oct. 27. Guest speaker and Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Linda Stambaugh shared her experience of receiving the Volunteer for Victims Award from the Office for Victims of Crime in Washington D.C.

