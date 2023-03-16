NH Recreation Association makes plans for newest Lead trail

LEAD — The first of three phases to connect the Mickelson Trail from the Walt Green trailhead to the Deadwood trailhead, while routing walkers and bikers through Lead, is one step closer to fruition.
On Monday members of the Northern Hills Recreation Association presented their plans to build a trail from the Walt Green Park, past the front of South Lead Cemetery, and to the sidewalk that runs in front of the Homestake Mansion, and down to the stoplight. The trail has not yet been officially named, but it is expected to connect the entire city of Lead in a walking path system.
Plans for the trail include building two retaining walls in front of South Lead Cemetery. The first retaining wall will be to facilitate the walking/biking trail, and to help the city with snow removal. The second would move the snowmobile trail from right next to the road, up above the walking trail.
“Right now that snowmobile trail runs right beside the road and that gets choked down to a one lane road,” Heupel said. “We’re going to move it up off the road and above that retaining wall, so we’ll have to put another retaining wall in front of the cemetery.”
While Heupel said the Northern Hills Recreation Association will not be asking for city funds to build the trail, Association members did ask the city commission to help with the vehicles to haul cement blocks for the retaining walls. The association also asked the city to hold all of the necessary easements for the trail.
“This is something I’ve always wanted to see happen,” said Commissioner Kayla Klein. “I love the concept.”
As part of the development, Association member Kevin Wagner said the Northern Hills Recreation Association will agree to provide all maintenance on the trail.
Heupel said current plans are to begin work on the trail by May. The trail will be built by volunteers, and anyone who is interested in helping is encouraged to reach out, with work days posted on the Northern Hills Recreation Association social media page.
