NH Recreation Association makes plans for newest Lead trail
LEAD — The first of three phases to connect the Mickelson Trail from the Walt Green trailhead to the Deadwood trailhead, while routing walkers and bikers through Lead, is one step closer to fruition.

On Monday members of the Northern Hills Recreation Association presented their plans to build a trail from the Walt Green Park, past the front of South Lead Cemetery, and to the sidewalk that runs in front of the Homestake Mansion, and down to the stoplight. The trail has not yet been officially named, but it is expected to connect the entire city of Lead in a walking path system.

