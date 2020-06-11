NH Rec Association prepares for Mud Days races

LEAD — It’s time to get muddy in the Northern Hills.
This weekend the Northern Hills Recreation Association and Recreational Springs Resort will host the annual Black Hills Mud Days. The event is a celebration of All Terrain Vehicles (ATV) and Utility Terrain Vehicles (UTV). It will feature mud drag races by recreational vehicles on Saturday, June 13, and a high stakes recreational vehicle poker run, to be held on Sunday. Registration for the event will start at 7 a.m. Saturday at Recreational Springs Resort, with race warm ups to begin promptly at 9 a.m.
Nick Bennett, a member of the Northern Hills Recreation Association, which seeks to promote and enhance outdoor recreation in the area, said this event typically draws participants from the five-state area, including Iowa, Minnesota, Wyoming and North Dakota. Since it is an outdoor event there are plenty of opportunities for people to spread out and maintain distance, while enjoying the festivities. Though the event is free for spectators, the registration fee for racers is $35 for adults, and $15 for kids 12 and under. All funds raised from the event will be used to promote further outdoor recreation in the Northern Hills, and to help establish a well-marked trail system throughout the Hills.
“We just finished up the Homestake Trail two years ago,” Bennett said of the hiking trail that follows a former Homestake rail line and runs between Lead and Deadwood. The trail was one of the first established by the Northern Hills Recreation Association, and features several interpretive panels that tell the history of the area and Homestake. It has been enjoyed by hundreds of visitors and locals alike. “Right now the big push is to get a trail system. There is already a system that goes out by White Rocks, outside of Deadwood by Strawberry Hill. But none of it is marked. So our big push is to work with the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management to get that trail system marked and a little more accessible to the public.”
Participants in the event can sign up for a variety of classes that are based on the particular vehicle being raced. All participants are required to provide eye and helmet protection, as well as a tow access point on their vehicle.
Though Bennett said he is proud that his group is able to offer this recreational event, there were some smaller fundraisers that were cancelled due to COVID-19. In the past, he said the Association has included a Barbie Jeep Race, a raffle, and a live band as part of the festivities. Those three parts of the event have been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.
“We did cancel some of our smaller events that cause people to be closer together,” he said. “It is nice to offer these events for people to be able to enjoy.”
For more information about Black Hills Mud Days or the Northern Hills Recreation Association visit https://www.northernhillsrec.org/.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.