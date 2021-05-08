NH churches adapt to COVID restrictions to reach broader audience, spread hope

NORTHERN HILLS — Before March 2020, Pastor Scott McKirdy had been trying to get online worship services started, but he was unsure about how to do it.
He was among nearly all of the pastors in the Northern Hills who figured it out in a hurry, when the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily shut down public church services. Since then, he has ministered to his congregation online, in the parking lot, and in the church sanctuary — depending on the risk and number of COVID-19 cases.
“When they throw you into the swimming pool and say swim, that’s what you do,” McKirdy said, comparing churches’ efforts to reach their congregations amidst COVID-19 closures to the age-old forced teaching method. “We just figured that out immediately.”
McKirdy’s congregation at United Methodist Church in Spearfish was not alone in their efforts. Most churches across the nation were at least temporarily shuttered last spring, when the COVID-19 virus had most people sheltering in place at home. Though some churches quickly opened in-person services up in the summer, many went back to online worship when COVID-19 numbers began to spike again in October 2020. Some churches only returned to a regular worship method last month, nearly a year after the pandemic started.
“We’ve been having so much fun with this,” said McKirdy, who shut his church sanctuary to public services twice this year. McKirdy said that last spring, and then again in November, his church moved to an online model of delivering services. For those who still craved a more personal experience, he said United Methodist Church offered “parking lot worship.”
“Four years ago when we upgraded our hearing aids in our worship service. We didn’t realize at the time, but that was an FM broadcast,” McKirdy said. “We’ve been broadcasting into our parking lot for four years and didn’t know it. So people would drive into our parking lot and tune their radio to 90.5 FM, and listen to the service. Some people through the summer and into the winter, they would take their chairs out and worship in the garden. We just had a shop radio that we would turn on.”
In Lead, Trinity United Methodist Church pastor Peggy Hanson said they also took advantage of the ability to broadcast their services, particularly to reach members of the congregation who did not have Internet access. Hanson’s COVID-19 closures started with online church at her kitchen table, where she greeted parishioners as their names showed up on her screen, and shared a sermon and scripture readings. Once it became apparent that the pandemic would remain a threat for more than just a few weeks, Hanson began looking for more creative and meaningful ways to reach her congregation. She arranged to have her services broadcast over KDSJ radio, and she developed “worship kits” of various devotionals and spiritual materials that matched her sermon for the week.
“In October we tried to re-gather, and we were together for three weeks,” Hanson said. “The numbers in Lawrence County spiked really high. We had several members connected to the church, they didn’t get it from the church but they were connected, come down with COVID. So we had to go back to recording. We did Christmas Eve that way and we tried to offer a drive through living nativity experience.”
The state saw its COVID-19 infection rate peak in November.
Hanson said after closing again in October, it was Ash Wednesday (Feb. 17, 2021) before the congregation would come back together again.
Pastor Stephan Sandness, of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Spearfish, said though public services were not possible for a period of time, the language he used with his congregation made a big difference for people. While Our Savior’s Lutheran Church had to move to exclusive online worship twice in 2020, the church never closed.
“We never used the language of being closed,” he said. “We were never closed. We were just moved to a different way of gathering.”
Sandness said in his congregation, moving to online worship helped to bring more people into the church who had not been attending worship services regularly.
“We’ve had plenty of engagement with our people,” he said. “If it’s not been face to face on a Sunday morning or Wednesday evening as per our usual.
Our numbers online have been very strong. It’s interesting when you talk to people who say ‘I wasn’t in the habit of getting to church a lot, but I haven’t missed a Sunday in months.’ They tune in from their kitchen or living room on Sunday morning, because they have that option to join us.
“This has just been a learning experience in terms of what makes us a church,” Sandness continued. “It’s not necessarily that one hour on a Sunday or Wednesday evening, but it is our common mission. That hasn’t been lost and we still continue to do what we do.”
Father Timothy Castor, pastor at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Sturgis, and St. Mary Star of the Sea Church in Newell, said when former Bishop Robert Gruss closed services across all of western South Dakota in March, St. Francis of Assisi church borrowed equipment from the Sturgis Brown High School Booster Club, to be able to broadcast masses online. When it became apparent that online worship would last longer, the church purchased the equipment from the club.
Then, Castor said sasses resumed again in June and continued to be open. Originally, he said Catholic churches across western South Dakota encouraged parishioners to sign up for specific services, in order to maintain proper social distancing protocols. The number of people allowed in the churches was greatly reduced and was based on the size of the building and available overflow space, to allow for social distancing. Masks were strongly encouraged, but not required, and hand sanitizer was available in abundance.
“Everyone thought that people would want to come flocking back to church, and a lot of people wanted that of course,” Castor said. “But it wasn’t as big as we had hoped or had expected. For one thing, I think people got used to just watching at home. Also, people were still very much afraid to go out and do anything outside of the house. We set up a system for people to sign up for masses so, we wouldn’t exceed the number of people we were allowed to have. I found here in Sturgis that it wasn’t necessary. After about three or four weeks of doing that we stopped and just trusted people to keep distance between themselves and others in the church.”
For those who returned to church right away, Castor said there was a longing to receive holy communion, which Catholics revere as a sacred cornerstone of the faith.
“That was a great trial and testing for the faithful,” he said. “Just to watch it on the computer or on the TV is not a substitute. It’s better than nothing, but it’s not the real thing. That was a great depravation for the faithful. It was really hard for some people.”
Castor said even when the Catholic church services were closed, the churches themselves remained unlocked and individuals were able to come inside and pray.
Monsignor Michael Woster, pastor of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Spearfish, St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Belle Fourche, and chaplain for the Black Hills State University Newman Center, said his parishioners’ return to in-person worship seems to be directly related to their comfort level of participating in other public activities. Woster said at St. Joseph’s there are three masses offered, in order to allow for social distancing. Two of them are at about 85% capacity, while the popular service at 10 a.m. on Sunday is over capacity, with overflow going downstairs to the parish hall for worship. Throughout this period, St. Joseph’s Church has also been streaming masses to parishioners in their homes. At the Newman Center, which is located just off of the BHSU campus and offers three services a week, students have attended consistently throughout the pandemic in accordance with social distance guidelines. Though the Newman Center was unable to provide campus activities for members, Woster said they were still able to offer spiritual direction, Mass, Bible studies, study groups, and dinners at their facility.
“So, if someone was aware of our programs, they came and took advantage of all of those things,” Woster said. “One thing we did with the broader St. Joseph’s community is that normally we allowed regular parishioners to attend our (Newman Center) masses during the week. We restricted that because of the social distancing rules. With the students consistently there, the space was filled.”
Throughout the year, pastors across the Northern Hills said one of their greatest challenges and frustrations has been ministering to all of their congregation, particularly those in nursing homes, hospitals and assisted living centers, where visitation was prohibited. Most churches worked out a system of care, with parishioners volunteering to send notes of encouragement, and make regular, monthly phone calls.
Father Michael Johnson, of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Deadwood said he was very frustrated about not being able to visit his aged parishioners. “I personally found it a challenge that I could no longer visit my shut-ins,” he said. “I had one lady who was 105. She turned 105, and I felt bad that I couldn’t go see her. I had to call her on the phone. She did die this last year, and while she was in hospice, I was able to see her. It was a challenge for most every church, because most every church has more than a handful of elderly people who have some compromising situations in their bodies. They didn’t want to expose themselves to the possibility of getting the virus. So, it was either an email or a phone call or that kind of thing.”
Mother Portia Corbin, pastor of Christ Episcopal Church in Lead said, “The congregation did a really excellent job of taking care of each other. People who were able to go out and get groceries for people did that for those who couldn’t. We did a lot of phone calls, checking in on people. We did a lot of Facebook stuff and emails.”
Overall, pastors across the Northern Hills said their most important mission amongst the pandemic and time of great uncertainty and fear, was to perpetuate a message of hope and encouragement, and to broadcast that message as far out as possible.
“I think the biggest thing is to be a non-anxious presence in the middle of a very anxious time,” Sandness said. “This last year has been incredible with the pandemic, with social unrest all around the country and those things being at the top of everyone’s awareness. Whether it be racial divisions or the political divisions, anxiety becomes increasingly high all the way around. As many voices as we can have that can reduce that anxiety or at least speak into it by keeping before us what our real mission is as a community in the church, as neighbors and to one another. That’s the best antidote we have to the anxiety.”
Castor agreed, “I think it’s to provide hope and encouragement to people, and a refuge that they can turn to when they experience anxiety and fear. So, it was just a question of how do we keep the restrictions, be responsible citizens, and at the same time provide those services that we always have provided.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.