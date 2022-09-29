DEADWOOD — The Deadwood City Commission approved the following seven expenditures, for a total of $52,399: $2,626 for fire truck pump repair; $3,568 for repairs to 2002 Dodge Ram 2500; $24,000 for second half of 2022 budget allocation to Deadwood-Lead Economic Development from bed and booze budget; $12,500 for concrete demo, excavation and repair of Main Street valves; $3,181 for 20 replacement trash receptacle lids; $3,084 for extra concrete required to complete Whitewood Creek access points; and $3,440 for emergency work to replace concrete street panels at intersection of Burnham Avenue and Park Street.
– Jaci Conrad Pearson
Asphalt repairs scheduled on Sturgis Road through Piedmont
PIEDMONT — The South Dakota Department of Transportation (DOT) says work on Sturgis Road through the town of Piedmont will begin on Monday. Work includes cold milling the shoulder along the concrete barrier wall and paving an asphalt overlay to improve drainage along the wall.
Traffic will be reduced to a single lane using lane closures, flaggers, and a pilot car. Motorists should be prepared for suddenly slowing, stopped, and merging traffic, as well as construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lane.
This portion of the project is anticipated to be complete by Friday, Oct. 7. The prime contractor on this $59,000 project is Western Construction, Inc. of Rapid City. The overall completion date is Oct. 14.
— Mark Watson
Lead-Deadwood Elementary teachers to use city lots for parking
DEADWOOD — In light of this year’s construction project, the Deadwood City Commission approved temporary parking for Lead-Deadwood Elementary teachers in all pay to park city parking lots, excluding the ramp, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for the 2022-2023 school year. Teachers must display the school pass in their vehicle.
– Jaci Conrad Pearson
Addendum No. 3 for Whitewood Creek project approved up to $50,000
DEADWOOD — The Deadwood City Commission accepted addendum No. 3 for professional design services associated with Whitewood Creek restoration project, due to additional items requested by FEMA that were not included in the original design services agreement totaling $431,267.
– Jaci Conrad Pearson
Rec Center pool heater to be replaced
DEADWOOD — The Deadwood City Commission approved replacing the Rec Center pool heater in an amount not to exceed $20,000. The unit has to be custom built, so it may take awhile for the new unit to arrive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.