Deadwood approves 7 expenditures for $52.4K

DEADWOOD — The Deadwood City Commission approved the following seven expenditures, for a total of $52,399: $2,626 for fire truck pump repair; $3,568 for repairs to 2002 Dodge Ram 2500; $24,000 for second half of 2022 budget allocation to Deadwood-Lead Economic Development from bed and booze budget; $12,500 for concrete demo, excavation and repair of Main Street valves; $3,181 for 20 replacement trash receptacle lids; $3,084 for extra concrete required to complete Whitewood Creek access points;  and $3,440 for emergency work to replace concrete street panels at intersection of Burnham Avenue and Park Street.

