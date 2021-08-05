Deadwood receives Drinking Water Excellence award
DEADWOOD — Monday, the Deadwood City Commission recognized and thanked Deadwood water system operators Randy Pfarr, Cory Percy, and Steven Henderson for their work in helping Deadwood achieve the Department of Agricultural and Natural Resources (DANR) Secretary’s Award for Drinking Water Excellence for 20 consecutive years.
– Jaci Conrad Pearson
City refunds $40K in liquor license fees to Deadwood Dicks purchaser
DEADWOOD — The Deadwood City Commission Monday approved a request from KR Deadwood Sherman Street 2020, LLC, the purchasers of Deadwood Dicks for a planned sports book, to withdraw a historic convention center liquor license application. A refund was issued on the deposit, less 20% for admin and legal fees, bringing the total refund to $40,000.
– Jaci Conrad Pearson
Deadwood approves 7 expenditures
DEADWOOD — Monday, the Deadwood City Commission approved the following seven expenditures: $10,000 in Bed and Booze funds to the Days of ’76 Committee for 2021 budgeted allocation; $16,105 for funding splits for materials to replace deck and side rails on Mickelson Trail bridges located in Deadwood; $4,800 for concrete work at the top of Burnham St. and Dakota St.; $2,686 for six new pool lane lines for the rec center; $7,313 to repair Burlington Street, due to a water leak; $4,375 for asphalt repair at the 76 Drive/Crescent Drive intersection; $5,000 for Historic Preservation Commission cost share for promotion of 100th anniversary of Days of ’76 rodeo at this year’s National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, Nev., in December.
– Jaci Conrad Pearson
Record Days of ’76 trolley numbers
DEADWOOD — Maintenance and Transportation Director Tom Kruzel reported trolley numbers for the week broke a record of 8,800 previously set in 2018 during the Days of ’76 rodeo week. “This year was 10,590,” Kruzel said. “Quite a large increase.”
– Jaci Conrad Pearson
County supplements Fire Protection Fund
DEADWOOD — In order to account for a $9,085 check from the Deadwood Volunteer Fire Department to help offset repair expenses for the county’s Hawk engine, the Lawrence County Commission approved an automatic supplement to the Fire Protection Fund July 27.
– Jaci Conrad Pearson
New Powder House Pass garbage collection plan
DEADWOOD — The Lawrence County Commission July 27 consented to a Powder House Pass Community Improvement District plan for the collection/disposal of waste generated within the district per state law by not objecting to the plan. Powder House Pass wishes to contract with one service provider with more regular pick-ups and adequate totes, as there are currently three providers that cannot keep up with the amount of trash generated in the district and the truck routes compound the large amount of traffic in the area, as well.
– Jaci Conrad Pearson
County approves $50.7K 911 recording system contract
DEADWOOD — The Lawrence County Commission Aug.3 approved a five-year $50,756 maintenance agreement on a product that Sheriff Brian Dean said is vital to the county’s Public Safety Answering Point for emergency calls, as it is the recording system that allows for real-time back-up of 911 calls to garner vital bits of information for first responders.
– Jaci Conrad Pearson
