Whitewood accepts sanitation contract
WHITEWOOD — Whitewood’s city council accepted a five-year contract from Kieffer Sanitation for garbage collection.
Kieffer offered contract options for one year ($17 per month per household), three years ($16 per month), and five years ($15 per month).
Whitewood Mayor Mitch Harmon suggested the five-year, $15-per-month option with Kieffer.
This monthly figure is $2.84 lower than the Refuse Solutions Inc. bid of $17.84 with one 96-gallon container. The monthly rate would decrease to $15.84 for each additional 96-gallon container.
Bids of Refuse Solutions Inc. also included a three-year option of $19.12 per month per household with a 96-gallon container, or $17.12 for each additional container.
The city of Whitewood has used Kieffer Sanitation for its services, which are provided weekly.
— Jason Gross
Council approves funding request
WHITEWOOD — The Whitewood City Council voted to grant a request funding a cemetery information management system.
Friends of the Whitewood Cemetery requested $4,000 for the license plus $1,400 per year for a host and system support fee.
Treasurer Jeff Westberg said the board is working to upgrade cemetery records. A company called Cemetery Information Management System is helping the Whitewood group map out all plots and graves in the city’s cemetery.
Westberg said information like who is buried in a plot, or whether a living person owns a plot, would be available on one site.
The current system uses two books, which Westberg said creates issues. He added no doubling-up or making mistakes while updating would occur under a single system.
This company also creates a visual map over the cemetery. Westberg said this would include photos of all headstones.
Cemetery searches currently require a board member to search the books and try to find that individual.
“They’re put in as people pass away or purchase plots: not alphabetically,” Westberg said in describing book entries. “This would solve the problem.”
— Jason Gross
Whitewood to purchase road product
WHITEWOOD — City council members approved the purchase of dust control and de-icing material that can be used in winter and summer.
A cost of $1,909.60 allows for the purchase of 40 bags of magnesium chloride hexahydrate, each weighing 55 pounds.
— Jason Gross
New cameras and equipment for Belle landfill
BELLE FOURCHE — On Oct. 3, Belle City Council approved the purchase of cameras and equipment for the landfill in the amount of $28,337.66. The cameras and equipment will be purchased from Technology Inc., and installed as soon as possible.
— Sidnee Short
