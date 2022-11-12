SPEARFISH — The Booth Society, Inc., the non-profit friends group of the DC. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery and Archives, is seeking applications for board of director positions. The positions are three-year terms.
Deadwood ups ticket surcharge for Event Center and Outlaw Square
DEADWOOD — Monday, the Deadwood City Commission approved a resolution increasing the ticket surcharge from $2 to $3 per ticket per performance at the Event Center and Outlaw Square, effective Jan. 1, 2023.
The surcharge is applied to sold tickets in reserved seating and general admission. Events previously approved at the $2 rate are Snocross, Back When They Bucked, and the Deadwood 3-Wheeler Rally.
– Jaci Conrad Pearson
Deadwood Event Complex deposit amounts to increase
DEADWOOD — The Deadwood City Commission Monday adopted an updated Event Complex application, which includes a change in deposit amounts effective Jan. 1, 2023. New deposit amounts will be $1,250 for events not serving alcohol and $2,500 for those serving alcohol. Each also includes a $250 non-refundable administrative fee. Previously approved at the former rates are Back When They Bucked and the Deadwood 3-Wheeler Rally.
– Jaci Conrad Pearson
Deadwood to purchase new pick-up for sander
DEADWOOD — Monday, the Deadwood City Commission approved the sole bid of $69,480 on a Ford Chassis 4x4 Regular cab truck or equivalent for the streets department sander from McKie Ford, Lincoln.
