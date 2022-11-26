DEADWOOD — On Monday, the Deadwood City Commission approved seven expenditures in the following amounts: $3,971 for replacement parts for both computer room air conditioning units in city hall, due to damage incurred from ineffective water softener; $9,600 for three sets of bunker gear for fire department; $3,500 for 2022 budgeted allocation to Boys and Girls Club from bed and booze fund; up to $20,000 of de-icer at $169 per ton; $3,120 for repair and replacement of cooling fin, actuator, and foot pedal for HVAC system at Fire Hall; $5,784 for repair and replacement of compressor, ignitor, and labor for HVAC system at City Hall; and $37,253 for 2022 Ford Super Duty F-350 to replace 2002 streets department pickup – ordered off state bid in November 2021.
Free parking in Deadwood
DEADWOOD – Commissioner Sharon Martinisko reminded the general public at Monday’s City Commission meeting of free parking in Deadwood in all pay-by-plate fee areas, excluding Broadway Parking Garage, now through Dec. 26. Any revenue received from holiday parking will be disbursed to local non-profit organizations. Information on how to apply is coming soon.
DANR meeting reset
BELLE FOURCHE — The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources has rescheduled its meeting to Thursday, Dec. 1, from 6:30-8 p.m. at Belle Fourche Community Hall.
