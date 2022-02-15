News and Notes

Holiday closures
DEADWOOD — The city of Deadwood and Lawrence County offices will be closed Feb. 21 in observance of Presidents’ Day.
Deadwood approves 9 expenditures for $152K
DEADWOOD — Monday, the Deadwood City Commission approved the following nine expenditures in the amount of $152,102: $3,280 for additional security system equipment at the History and Information Center; $5,090 for 32.84 tons of sand and gravel; $4,934 for a new water meter and parts for the Franklin Hotel; $3,749 for return freight for historic water flume; $4,320 for installation of railing for Denver Street retaining wall; $24,000 for first half of 2022 budget allocation to Deadwood-Lead Economic Development; $3,500 for 2022 budget allocation to CASA; $14,392 for crack and seal of Upper Main Street; $25,572 to upgrade existing HVAC control systems at Days of ’76 Museum and Recreation Center.
$25.7K in Days of ’76 Rodeo Grounds improvements approved
DEADWOOD — In preparation for the 100th anniversary of the Days of ’76, upgrades are being made at the Days of ’76 Rodeo Grounds. Monday, the Deadwood City Commission granted permission for installation of floor coating in the Days of ’76 grandstands in the amount of $6,473; $16,213 for installation of the purchase of fieldstone and installation of stone veneer on the sides and rear of the Days of ’76 grandstand; and $3,052 for materials for the VIP Green Room Project at the Rodeo Grounds.
