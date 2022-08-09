Newell woman sentenced to prison on drug distribution charges

RAPID CITY — A Newell woman was sentenced to prison Aug. 4 on drug charges.
RAPID CITY — A Newell woman was sentenced to prison Aug. 4 on drug charges.
Kimberly Rich, 56, was convicted of distribution of a controlled substance was sentenced on Aug. 4, by Judge Karen E. Schreier, in U.S. District Court.
Rich was sentenced to six years and six months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. Rich was also ordered to pay $170 restitution to the South Dakota Health Lab and a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
Rich was indicted by a federal grand jury in February and pleaded guilty on May 13. The conviction stems from Rich knowingly and intentionally distributing a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance, in January 2022.
The investigation was conducted by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and the Meade County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kelsey Blair prosecuted the case.
Rich was immediately remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
