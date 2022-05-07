Newell woman honored for service to CASA

NEWELL — It’s Linda Stambaugh’s mission to see that every child under her care grows up in a safe, nurturing, permanent home.
The Newell woman is a Court-Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteer and recently was presented the Volunteer for Victims Award from the Office for Victims of Crime, a component of the Justice Department’s Office of Justice Programs (OJP).
The award honors individuals for their extraordinary and selfless efforts resulting in positive and lasting changes in the lives of crime victims.
CASA volunteers advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children within the court system. They are trained and supervised to gather information and make recommendations that help judges decide the best outcome for children in foster care.
Stambaugh became a Court-Appointed Special Advocate for the Fourth Circuit Court of South Dakota in 2019. She had only been working for nine days as a volunteer advocate when she received her first child abuse and neglect case.
Four siblings between the ages of 2 and 6 years old had been found wandering the streets unsupervised on several occasions. They were placed in foster care while their parents tried to regain custody.
Stambaugh made 470 contacts on behalf of the children during the one-and-a-half years the case was open. She helped organize many visits, even transporting the children to sibling visits in two separate foster homes in two different communities so they could spend time together. She also drove the children to supervised visits with their parents, counseling sessions and school, logging more than 7,000 miles.
Stambaugh continued to work with the children and their parents to try to secure a successful reunification at the time of trial. When Stambaugh saw that the children were not thriving in the care of their parents, she communicated that to the court, which ultimately found them a caring family, who adopted them together.
“Ms. Stambaugh was the one constant in these children’s lives during a period of tremendous change, loss, uncertainty and confusion,” said Kristina Rose, director of Office for Victims of Crime. “Her steadfast dedication and support helped stop the cycle of child abuse and neglect for these four children and put them in an environment where they can begin to safely heal and grow.”
Stambaugh said she is thankful her particular case had a good outcome.
“All four of the children were adopted together at one foster home,” she said.
Receiving the national award was a great honor, Stambaugh said.
“I’m still overwhelmed by it all,” she said. “There are thousands of CASAs around the country, and everybody does a wonderful job. Those people deserve the award as much as I do.”
Kate Kelly, executive director of Northern Hills CASA, nominated Stambaugh for the award and Fourth Circuit Judge Michelle Comer sent a letter of support.
Amy L. Solomon, principal deputy attorney general of OJP said that Stambaugh is to be commended for devoting countless hours to securing the safety and well-being of the children.
“She demonstrated great compassion and incredible perseverance in her heroic work on behalf of these neglected siblings. It is a privilege to honor her volunteer service that went above and beyond,” she said.
For Stambaugh, being a CASA volunteer means advocating for children who otherwise don’t have a voice in court.
“The thing that means the most to me being a CASA is seeing how resilient and brave the children are,” she said. “It’s one of the most meaningful things I’ve ever done as a volunteer.”
Stambaugh lives in Newell and volunteers with Northern Hills CASA in Spearfish. Northern Hills CASA covers all of the Northern Hills including Lawrence, Meade, Butte, and Ziebach counties.
A foster parent, who has sponsored hundreds of children, recently told Stambaugh that in her experience children who have a CASA volunteer are more likely to receive needed services.
“The children who have a CASA just do better while they are in foster care because they have one person looking out for them. The social workers still do a wonderful job, but they have lots of cases and as a CASA we just have one,” she said.
CASA volunteers become the eyes and ears for the court system, she said.
“We make sure their situation is known by the judge and it’s very important for the judge to know how the children are doing,” Stambaugh said. “I think with my particular case I was able to do that for the judge, to really let her know detailed information about how the kids were doing and that’s really important to the judge.”
CASA volunteers have just one case at a time.
“You’re appointed to a case, and you follow those children until they have a permanent safe home whether it’s reuniting with the parents or being in a guardianship or being adopted,” Stambaugh said.
Sometimes cases can take years to be resolved.
“The CASA is the one person that is stable, and they can count on that person throughout the whole time,” Stambaugh said
Stambaugh and her husband have three grown daughters and one grandchild. She retired from a career in nursing several years ago and said she always knew that someday she would become a CASA volunteer.
Stambaugh said CASA is in constant need for people to serve as advocates for children.
“I hope this award will shine some light on what an important organization CASA is,” she said
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.