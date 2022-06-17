Newell teen sentenced in rape case

Pioneer staff reports
DEADWOOD — A juvenile prosecuted as an adult and found guilty of rape was sentenced by 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer May 26 at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Quinten Lane Brist, now 18, of Newell was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Dec. 23, 2020 and charged with two counts of second-degree rape, each a Class 1 felony, punishable by up to 50 years in prison and $50,000 in fines.
Second-degree rape is defined by state law as, “an act of sexual penetration accomplished with any person through the use of force, coercion, or threats of immediate and great bodily harm against the victim or other persons within the victim’s presence, accompanied by apparent power of execution”.
On March 3, Brist pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree rape and was sentenced May 26 to four years in prison. He was ordered to pay court costs of $146.30. Comer suspended the execution of the sentence and placed Brist on four years’ probation upon the following terms and conditions: that he serve 45 days on WREM and 15 days in jail consecutively by Oct. 1. Brist must also reimburse Lawrence County for court-appointed attorney fees in the amount of $1,997.
According to court documents, the rape occurred Sept. 4, 2020, when Brist was 16 years old and the victim was 15 years old.
Lawrence County State’s Attorney John Fitzgerald said determining factors are taken into consideration when deciding whether or not to prosecute a juvenile as an adult.
“Number one, they have to be at least 16,” Fitzgerald said. “And, two, it has to be a Class 2 or above felony. Rape is a Class 1 felony, so it qualifies. So those are the criteria. It has to be that serious of a crime.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.