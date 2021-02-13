Newell students earn state One Act Superior Award

BROOKINGS — Two Newell one-act players, Sydnee Kjellsen and Madison Miller were awarded a Superior rating for their performance at the State One Act Play Festival in Brookings on Feb. 6. The play, “Everything Seems Like Maybe,” by Sandy Rustin is a timely collection of monologues inspired by the writings of American teenagers in April 2020.
Following the abrupt closing of schools as the COVID-19 pandemic swept across America, many teenagers experienced the disruption of normal high school life. Cornerstone rites of passage events such as proms, performances, concerts, sports events, award ceremonies and graduations were abruptly canceled. Face to face instruction was replaced by online instruction which for many students added more challenges.
The monologues in Everything Seems Like Maybe are personal recollections about the subsequent grief and loss experienced by high school students across America during the pandemic.
Miller, a Newell High School junior, explained that the play has a significant message. “The whole purpose is that everyone is effected differently, and you can’t really live in someone else’s shoes.”
“Sydnee and Madison are responsible for interpreting the voices of American teenagers during a historic, difficult time. They thoroughly understood the depth of these emotions and brought the characters to life,” director Meg English said.
Although Newell has earned superior awards at one-act regional competition the past three years, they have not received a superior at state competition since 2002.
