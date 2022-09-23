NEWELL — Newell School Board members were honored by the Associated School Boards of South Dakota for their collective efforts to enhance their knowledge of school board work throughout the 2021-22 school year.
The Newell School Board earned a Gold level award in ASBSD’s statewide board recognition program: ALL, which stands for Act, Learn, Lead and awards points for a board’s collective participation in activities and trainings related to school board work and for demonstrating leadership in public education at the local, state and national level, throughout the previous school year.
To earn the Gold level award, the Newell School Board accumulated 645 points.
“School boards take on different tasks and face new challenges every year and the Newell School Board members put in a lot of work to further their knowledge of and learn new things about school board work that will be a great benefit to their district,” ASBSD Executive Director Wade Pogany said.
“They’ve put in time and effort to better themselves and deserve this recognition.”
In 2021-22 a record 91 public school boards – more than 60 percent of the public boards in South Dakota – earned an ALL award. This is the Newell School Board’s sixth ALL award, which is one for every year of the ALL award program with all six being Gold level awards.
“South Dakota public school boards do amazing work and put in a great deal of effort for their students, staff and community members and for more than 90 of them to earn this honor is a testament to that effort,” Pogany said.
“The Newell School Board is as dedicated a group as you’ll find having earned this award every year since it began. Their commitment to excelling in their work as school board members year-in and year-out is incredible.”
ASBSD is a private, non-profit association representing more than 850 South Dakota school board members, the 149 schools they govern and the students they serve.
