NEWELL — It seems only appropriate that a variety of greens are being grown hydroponically on land that in the early 1900s was established as an experiment farm north of Newell.
Rod and Gloria Peachey came to the Newell area in 2018 and had the idea to grow plants in a 65-degree greenhouse using only nutrient rich water.
The Peacheys’ focus with their company Prairie Lane Farm is on salad greens. They grow bibb lettuce, Romaine, as well as six different varieties of leaf lettuce.
A family relative was growing vegetables hydroponically in Pennsylvania, another friend of the Peacheys’ is doing it in Wisconsin and a third has a system in place in eastern South Dakota.
“It’s just fun to grow something this beautiful,” Gloria Peachey said.
They came to Newell because they had friends in the area, but it was also a chance for their five kids, ranging in age from 6 to 14, to grow up on the 245-acre property.
“We choose an area with wide-open country and a little more affordable farmland,” Rod Peachey said.
Gloria Peachey said the family farm in Pennsylvania southeast of College Station was just three acres.
“The kids really enjoy it here. It gives them a lot of room to holler and carry on,” she said.
The land on which the greenhouse sits is on Experimental Farm Road north of Newell. In 1907, the Bureau of Reclamation developed an Experiment Farm at the site that would research crops best suited for local soils, and later it would train young people who were interested in agriculture.
“There were lots of buildings here on the farm and they had quite a few people working here at one time,” Peachey said.
One of the main purposes of the farm was to find, through various methods and techniques, better ways to farm in semi-arid plain regions. Over its 66 years of operations, it closed in 1973, agronomists conducted various experiments on many agricultural subjects.
Among the most important studies were shelter belts, various methods of irrigation and tillage, climate, soil-crop adaptation, wind erosion, and fertilizer.
The Peacheys have a few sheep and farm some ground, but realized that would not be enough to sustain them, so they decided to dip their toes in the water so to speak.
The idea for the hydroponic garden idea percolated for a time and the 3,360-square foot facility was built last year. Rod Peachey, who also does construction work, explained that the building in which the greens are grown is a greenhouse structure.
“We just framed the walls and put a big liner in and filled it with water (34,000 gallons),” he said.
Oxygen is constantly pumped into the water and there are currently 10,800 plant spaces in the pool. Plants grow in pockets in a Styrofoam tray that floats on the nutrient-filled water.
Because hydroponically grown plants dip their roots directly into water, they get what they need much more easily than plants growing in soil, so they need much smaller root systems and can divert more energy into leaf and stem growth.
The Peachey’s planted their first crop in November.
“Everybody I talked to about this said that there is a need in every area for fresh lettuce,” he said. “The freshness is the key. We package on Tuesday, and it gets to the grocery store by Thursday.”
And after only four months of growing, the Peacheys are looking at expanding their Romaine varieties and adding a zesty greens mix that would include peppery arugula, sorel and Asian greens.
“Eventually we maybe will get into some herbs. We want to learn how to do this first and then branch out to herbs and maybe sprouts or something like that,” he said.
The time from planting to harvesting depends on the weather, even though the plants are grown in a greenhouse.
“In the wintertime with less sun, I ran the (grow) lights some it was about eight weeks from planting to harvest,” he said. “It will be as quick as seven weeks in the summertime with lots of sunlight.”
On average, they grow 1,400 to 1,500 plants a week.
The demand for their product is “picking up,” Peachey said.
“It’s understandable. It takes a little bit of time,” he said.
They have distributed to local grocery stores for about a month. You can find their greens in Lynn’s Dakotamart in Belle Fourche and Sturgis, Lueders in Belle Fourche and Spearfish, The Bee’s Knees Natural Foods in Spearfish, Bear Butte Gardens and Grocery Mart in Sturgis, Haggar’s Grocery in Piedmont, Howdy’s in Newell, The Market, Breadroot Co-op, Staple & Spice Market, and the two Timmons Market locations in Rapid City.
The family pack of greens is their best seller, but the live root greens will last longer in your refrigerator, up to two to three weeks, Peachey said.
They hope to sell at farmer’s markets during the summer months.
Peachey said he and his wife are glad they built the greenhouse.
“It’s enjoyable to know that you are harvesting a fresh product for families nearby,” he said.
