Newell Rodeo caps Labor Day Weekend By Jason Gross Black Hills Pioneer Sep 7, 2022 NEWELL — Three days of Labor Day weekend celebration in Newell ended with Monday's rodeo at the rodeo grounds.Contestants vied for top honors in 14 events including traditional roughstock events like Saddle Bronc Riding and Bull Riding. Barrel Racing featured three divisions: Pee Wee, Junior, and Ladies'.Events unique to the Newell rodeo included Sheep Teepeeing, Family Team Roping, and Steer Riding.A large crowd braved temperatures surpassing 100 degrees early in the afternoon.Timed event slack began at 8 a.m. Monday, followed by the main performance at 1 p.m.This year's event did not crown a rodeo queen due to a lack of contestants in the uppermost division.Thayne Elshere earned All-Around honors and received a special saddle.Final results follow.Ranch Bronc Riding1 Zarek Rosencranz 67 points2 Brad Hanson 64Steer Riding1 Conner Crowser 74 points2 Jarett Comer 70Ladies' Breakaway Roping1 Jaelyn Wendt 1.83 seconds2 Cassie Crowser 1.913 Shania Larive 2.254 Charlie Henwood 2.265 Kamira Miller 2.506 Madison Brooks 2.65Junior Breakaway Roping1 Slone Weishaar 2.22 seconds2 Cooper Cobb 5.413 Weston Wendt 8.40Saddle Bronc Riding1 Thayne Elshere 76 points2 Lanny Brooks 753 Teigan Clark 724 Ashton Pownall 67Bareback Riding1 Iver Paul 69 pointsSenior Men's Breakaway Roping1 Dale Wetz 2.47 seconds2 John Teigen 3.32Family Team Roping1 Shaine Weishaar and Seth Weishaar 6.75 seconds2 Matt Mangis and Randon Wishard 7.093 John Heidler and Chip Heidler 7.604 Donelle Cobb and Cooper Cobb 8.255 John Millar and Ryle Millar 8.476 Tanner Hewitt and Taygen Schuelke 9.03Mutton Bustin'1 Aiden Olson 75 points2 Ramsey Devall 703 Sedar Long 684 Ryker Barrera 66Sheep Teepeeing1 Marvin King and Trey Jones 34.06 seconds2 Caleb Sparks and Layton Steele 36.033 Brayden Cox and Kyle Cox 36.474 Garrett Winkler and Wyatt Winkler 36.90Pee Wee Barrel Racing1 Kase Lambert 21.59 seconds2 Mesa Dell 21.613 Camri Cobb 24.694 Paige Weiss 26.53Junior Barrel Racing1 Maggie Morrison 18.907 seconds2 Scout Casteel 19.0103 Kaylee Lambert 19.6324 Braylie Heidler 19.983Ladies' Barrel Racing1 Presley Johnson 17.788 seconds2 Reata Hays 18.4953 Skylee Long 18.5454 Alexis Cermak 18.5655 Jaden Erickson 18.6176 Madison Brooks 18.699Bull Riding1 (tie) D'Angelo Garduna 77 points1 (tie) Reece Reeder 773 Stetson Long 724 Thayne Elshere 66
