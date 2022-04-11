NEWELL — Prom shines in luxury as Newell High School held its annual prom Saturday night at Austin Auditorium, with “Shining in Luxury” serving as the theme. Couples entered the auditorium and posed for photos as parents and friends celebrated with them. Taylor Gaer was crowned queen, and Devon Jones, pictured above, received the king honor. Festivities included father-daughter dances and mother-son dances before students danced the night away with their dates.
Pioneer photos by Jason Gross
