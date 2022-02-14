Newell high schoolers visit Pierre

PIERRE — Junior and senior high schoolers from Wyatt Vander Vorst history and government classes in Newell had the opportunity to go to Pierre on Thursday.
They left Newell at 5 a.m. and got into Pierre in time to sit in on some morning meetings, take a brief tour of the Capitol, and take some pictures with Gov. Kristi Noem and Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden
Then they headed to the visitor center where the Whatever It Takes Coalition hosted an educational luncheon with the local representatives and elected officials. During the luncheon, the representative and elected official took turns telling about what their jobs entailed and answering any questions the students had.
Following the lunch, they took the time to sit in on the Senate afternoon session and then the House of Representatives session and also toured the governor’s mansion.
“This Pierre trip gives us the opportunity to get a look inside of how our state government functions. I feel one of the most influential parts of the day was the hosted luncheon,” said Trinity Henry, a senior who attended the trip. “Many of our state officials and others came to tell us students about their jobs, and gives us the opportunity to ask whatever questions we’d like”.
“It was a very fun eventful day! We got to meet Governor Kristi Noem which was an amazing opportunity that most schools probably don’t get the chance to do. Thankful for having this opportunity,” said junior Kaite McTaggart.
I’m so glad we had the opportunity to do this. I had lots of fun and getting to meet and take pictures with our first woman governor was awesome” Governor Noem even let us take some personal selfies with her,” said junior Sophia Johnston.
