NEWELL — Newell High School Class of 2022 Valedictorian Sydnee Kjellsen said that although this year’s class is “small, small” they are destined to do big, exciting things.
Newell High School graduated 12 students in ceremonies Saturday at Austin Auditorium.
In addition to Kjellsen, graduates included Taylor Delgado, Trinity Henry, Mieka Howie, Parker Lewis, Wyatt McGraw, Jerome Schoch, Jaden Tennis, Krystal Van Antwerp, Chase VanDerBoom, Devon Winter, and Bailee Yule.
“Some of us will be attending college, some are going all the way to Florida, and some are unsure of what the future holds,” Kjellsen said during her commencement address. “While each one of us take a new path, the one thing that will always bring us together is this school. I will miss each and every classmate and their admirable qualities.”
And although she and her fellow classmates have been anticipating their graduation day, Kjellsen said she found the day to be bittersweet.
“The one thing I know, is no matter where we go, what we do, or who we become, when we think of Newell school, and I believe we will always think of each other,” she said.
Salutatorian Bailee Yule agreed saying in her speech to fellow graduates that she will forever be grateful for the memories made with classmates within the walls of Newell school.
“I have to thank my class for putting up with me when I was stressed, but it was inevitable that they would always put a smile on my face,” she said. “Today, even among the tears, there is joy for all the accomplishments and memories we have. We’re saying goodbye to the walls, saying goodbye to being a student at Newell High School, but never goodbye to the memories we hold here.”
The theme for the seniors this year has been PRIDE which stands for P – Positivity, R – Responsibility, I – Integrity, D – Determination and E – Empowerment, said Newell Superintendent Andrew Fergen.
“After knowing these graduates these past couple years, they exemplify these characteristics, and they have PRIDE. I’m proud that you are at this moment. Enjoy this day, and the rest of your life,” he said.
Newell teacher Wyatt Vander Vorst was chosen by vote of the class to give the commencement address.
Vander Vorst said the graduates have probably had more challenges than he did in his life.
“You guys have overcome a lot more in your 17-18 whatever years old you are,” he said. “I’m really proud of how you handled that adversity. I’ve seen it classroom. I’ve seen it on the athletic field. I’ve seen it in all aspects of life. You guys did an awesome job with that.”
He said the graduates are now faced with a myriad of decisions that lie ahead.
“Really guys, there is really no perfect decision. It’s what you make of your decision. It’s how you roll with the punches. It’s how you respond to adversity,” he said. “There’s good decisions, there’s bad and there’s everything in between, but at the end of the day the best thing you can do is work with it and trust that God has a plan for you and trust that it will be OK.”
Vander Vorst encouraged the graduates to make the best of whatever decision they make.
“I’m not gonna give you all this life advice. I’m not Joel Osteen, I’m not Dr. Phil, I’m not Oprah, so I’m just gonna tell you what I know,” he said. “What I know is that you gotta take what life gives you and you’ve gotta make the best of it.”
In ending, Vander Vorst shared a Bible verse (Philippians 4:6) with the graduates. It reads: “Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God.”
Vander Vorst said: “Things might seem crazy. Things might seem out of control. The history teacher might give you a quiz that you are not ready for. At the end of the day, it is what you make of your decisions. Don’t let your decisions make you.”
