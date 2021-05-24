NEWELL — Twenty-one seniors received their diplomas Saturday as Newell High School celebrated its 100th graduating class.
Principal-Activities Director Steven Schoenfish outlined three things he has learned during his career at Newell.
“Even though everyone in life fails, you cannot feel disappointed by that failure,” Schoenfish said. “It is a fantastic learning curve for you.”
Schoenfish added that failure is not a negative but is how people become successful. “It is how we move on from that, and how we develop and reach our goals after that,” he said.
He also encouraged the seniors to embrace future challenges. “You, too, can be a success if you put your mind forward and move on,” Schoenfish said.
Schoenfish also cited the importance of surrounding selves with good people. He said everyone will have nay-sayers in their lives.
“Do not listen to them. Visualize your goals; know exactly where you want to go,” Schoenfish said. He told the seniors to trust themselves and put forth the hard work required for success.
“Your future is in your hands: no one else’s,” Schoenfish told the seniors. “Seize this opportunity; remember where you have come from.”
Each senior received red roses, the class flower, to present to family members. A slide presentation recalled highlights from the past year.
Class salutatorian Kassidy Weeldreyer thanked the coaches and instructors for their efforts throughout the years. She encouraged her classmates to shoot for the stars and chase dreams while she proclaimed, “We did it.”
Valedictorian Shaley Dirk said high school graduation seemed impossible 12 years ago, when the school process began. She credited teachers, advisors, coaches, parents, and family members for helping this year’s seniors get to this point.
Dirk advised the students who are still in the school system.
“Always know that this time passes faster than you think,” she said. “Cherish the memories that you make.”
Dirk said she and the other seniors are quite proud to be the school’s centennial graduating class. Some themes are just as relevant today as they were in 1921, when that first class left.
“What would those past graduates say if they were here right now?” Dirk asked. “They might say, ‘Life is challenging; make the most of it.’ Or, believe in yourself, even when no one else is.’”
Black, white and silver were the class colors. The One Republic tune “I Lived” was the class song.
Seniors selected as the class motto “The Tassel is Worth the Hassle.”
