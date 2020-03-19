Newell discusses school options

NEWELL — Newell students will return to school today albeit briefly and only to pick up computers, books, and other items left before Gov. Kristi Noem announced March 13 that schools would be shuttered.
“When the governor made her announcement last week, it was a Friday, and we weren’t in school,” said Robin Dutt, superintendent of the Newell School District.
Newell school buildings will be open from 1-5 p.m. today for students to pick up items they left at school.
While high school and middle school students are issued laptops as part of their regular curriculum, younger students are not. That however will change.
“We’re going to try to get out as many computers to kids as we can so we can go all digital,” Dutt said.
She added that some students do not have access to the internet at home so packets will be compiled weekly for them.
Feeding our kids
Starting Monday, breakfast and lunches will be provided to children ages 0-18 years old. If parents would like their children to receive the meals call (605) 456-2393, extension 1 and leave a short message that includes the child’s name and a phone number where parents can be reached.
A future message will be sent to let you know where these meals can be picked up. Because it is a federal program, Dutt said children must be present at the pick-up point.
She said plans are in the works to deliver food to towns such as Vale and Nisland.
“That is still in the works. That is what we are going to talk about next week,” Dutt said.
Evolving plans
Dutt said changes in plans occur on a daily basis. All activities have been canceled at this time, including prom. Originally scheduled for April 4, it has been postponed indefinitely, she said.
