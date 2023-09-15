Newell crowns homecoming royalty Sep 15, 2023 23 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Newell High School crowned its homecoming king and queen. Coronated were King Jameson Duncan and Queen Megan Jackson. Courtesy photoSince 1876, the Black Hills Pioneer has been a locally owned & operated newspaper. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. 