NEWELL — Tony Olson and Debbie Merritt are thankful to be alive, but mourning the loss of their two dogs in a July 8 fire that gutted their Newell home.
Olson and Merritt said they were awakened by a loud noise at their Girard Avenue home about 3:30 a.m.
“We both thought it was a storm or a tornado. It was like a jet sound that woke us both,” Merritt said.
They realized that their window air conditioner was on fire.
Olson ran down the hallway and was able to make it from the living room and out the front door.
“By the time I walked around our queen-sized bed, flames started coming down the hallway. I got trapped in the bedroom,” Merritt said.
She couldn’t open their bedroom window, so broke it open to escape.
Olson thought Merritt was still in the house, so he entered a side door to look for her. He suffered severe burns on his feet from the flames.
Merritt fractured her wrist and both suffered smoke inhalation from the blaze. They were taken by LifeFlight to a hospital in Greeley, Colo. They are now back in Sturgis living with Merritt’s mom, Darlene Mullins.
Both say they are still in shock from the ordeal.
“It’s more mental than physical. We lost both our dogs in the fire,” Merritt said.
One of the dogs, Karlie, was a 5-year-old pit bull/lab mix and the other, Sadie, was a Siberian Husky/German Shepherd mix.
Merritt works at Monument Health Sturgis and Olson works as a flooring installer. Merritt met with an orthopedic surgeon this week who said she would be out of work for about six weeks.
Their church, Grace Lutheran Church in Sturgis, has been collecting both monetary donations and other clothes and household items for the couple.
“We lost everything. And we didn’t have insurance on the house. It was just too old of a house,” Merritt said.
Both say they have reflected on the tragedy and realized that, unlike in the movies, there is no time to save anything when your house is burning.
“The smoke comes at you like a sandstorm. You can’t go high and you can’t go low,” Olson said.
By the time the fire department arrived on the scene, the house was nearly gutted.
“They could only contain it and make sure it didn’t spread,” Olson said. “From about the time we realized it was a fire, to the time it was total loss was only about 15 to 20 minutes.”
They plan to rebuild on the land where the old house stood.
Merritt and Olson say they are grateful to all the people who have donated money and items to help them.
“It really means the world to us. We’re so appreciative for all the prayers. That has really gotten us through a lot of this,” Merritt said.
They say they also are grateful for all the donations.
A gofundme.com page has been set up by a friend of Olson and Merritt. They have so far raised about $3,100 toward a goal of $10,000 for the couple. You can find the page at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-debbie-and-tony-recover-from-house-fire?member=12415497&sharetype=teams&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer
Or, you can make direct monetary donations to: Debbie Merritt and/or Tony Olson, 1432 Fulton St., Sturgis, SD 57785, or drop off at
Grace Lutheran Church, 1061 Sherman St., Sturgis.
