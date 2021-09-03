Newell couple loses house to fire, unpaid taxes

NEWELL — The Newell couple who lost their home in a July 8 fire lost the property for failure to pay back taxes.
Tony Olson and Debbie Merritt said they were thankful to be alive following a fire that gutted their home on Girard Street in Newell.
The couple also said they would rebuild on the land where the old house stood.
According to the Butte County Treasurer’s Office, Tony Olson was listed as the owner of the property at 819 Girard St., beginning in 2011. From that year, through 2019, Olson failed to pay the taxes on the property, Treasurer Debbie Lensegrav said.
By January of 2020, the tax bill plus interest on the unpaid balance totaled $5,100. 27.
On Jan. 17, 2020, Emily Bialota of Rapid City bought the tax lien certificates on the property. A tax lien certificate is a legal document that allows the holder to collect outstanding property taxes owed for a piece of real estate.
At that point, Olson could have come forward to buy back the certificates and clear the liens on his property, but he did not.
In late 2020, the James and Emily Bialota moved forward to secure a tax deed on the property. That required a notice of intention to take a tax deed. That notice, by law, had to be served on the owner of record of the real property, the person in possession of the real property, the person in whose name the real property is taxed, and the mortgagee named in any unsatisfied mortgage in force on the real property of record in the office of the register of deeds of the county where the real property is located.
In this case, that would have been Tony Olson. He had 60 days from being notified about the intention to take a tax deed to pay off the $5,100.27 in back taxes to retain his property.
Olson did not, Lensegrav said.
The Bialotas proceeded with the process and Emily Bialota was issued tax deed on the property on Jan. 19.
Calls to Olson for comment on this story were not returned by news deadline.
Once the Bialotas had the deed to the property, they sought a quiet title in court. A party with a claim of ownership to land can file an action to quiet title, which serves as a sort of lawsuit against anyone and everyone else who has a claim to the property.
In this case, James Bialota said they sought to inform any and all of Olson’s creditors that he no longer owned the home and land at 819 Girard in Newell
The Bialotas also took out an insurance policy on the property.
Olson and Merritt continued to live on the property even though it lawfully belonged to Emily Bialota because of the federal nationwide eviction moratorium issued by Congress as part of the CARES Act in March 2020.The CDC stepped in after the expiration of the CARES Act moratorium to issue its own moratorium, which has been extended numerous times.
James Bialota said their practice of buying up tax lien properties is, in a sense, urban renewal. It helps to improve properties they may otherwise have to be overseen or even razed by city or county governments.
“It’s not a get rich quick scheme by any means,” James Bialota said.
The Bialotas only learned about the fire on the 819 Girard property after visiting with an individual in Newell.
“We were shocked,” he said.
Bialota said that on several occasions prior to the fire and the taking of the tax deed, he attempted to contact Olson. He said he even came to the door at the home, but no one would answer.
“We’re willing to work with these individuals. We really do want what’s best for them,” he said.
