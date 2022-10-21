Chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils, Jake Steinfeld, left, Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden, and Gov. Kristi Noem stand surrounded by students from Sturgis Williams Middle School at the dedication of a new $100,000 DON’T QUIT! fitness center. Similar donations were also rewarded to the Newell School District, and Custer Elementary School. Pioneer file photo by Alex Portal
STURGIS – Fitness guru Jake Steinfeld stopped off at two Black Hills Schools Wednesday to dedicate a $100,000 DON’T QUIT! fitness center at each.
“Nearly a third of American children are either overweight or obese; that’s more than 20 million kids and teenagers,” Steinfeld said in a video shown during the dedication. “That’s why I’ve declared war on childhood obesity.”
In 2006, Steinfeld teamed up with then Governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger, to create the California Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness. That grew into a national initiative to add state-of-the-art fitness equipment in elementary and middle schools across America called the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC). On Wednesday, it was South Dakota’s turn to be on the receiving end of that initiative.
“I’m a huge believer in, ‘life is about moments, and today, life is a great moment, I mean this is a great moment,” Steinfeld said.
The Newell School District, Sturgis Williams Middle School, and Custer Elementary School were the three schools to be selected out of 140 video submissions made to the NFGFC.
Steinfeld pumped up the crowd as he told his story about growing up in Brooklyn, N.Y., overweight and under confident.
“My dad bought me a set of weights when I was about 13 years old, about seventh grade, and those weights changed my life,” he said. “Because not only did those weights build my body, but it built my confidence and self-esteem.”
Each year, the NFGFC contacts four governors to select three schools in their states to receive $100,000 worth of fitness equipment. Each donation is made at no cost to the state, The NFGFC program is funded through public/private partnerships with companies like Coca-Cola, Elevance Health Foundation, Wheels Up, and Nike.
Gov. Kristi Noem also attended the dedication, and shared a little about her early fitness experience while she was in school.
“They put us in front of a pull-up bar, a chin-up bar, and for the girls they made us do a flexed arm hang in front of everybody,” she said. “Well I remember I was in fifth grade and I wasn’t very strong, and when it was my turn and everybody was starring at me, I couldn’t do it. … I was so humiliated and I was so embarrassed.”
Noem echoed Steinfeld’s experience with becoming more physically fit to gain confidence, and laid out for the students, just how important access to fitness is.
“Listen, by this fitness center being here, you’re gonna get the chance to make your body strong,” she said. “When you push your body hard, and farther than you thought you could, it also makes you mentally strong, it makes your attitude different, you know that you can do things that you didn’t think that you could do. This fitness center, it’s just very, very much more important that just focusing on your body and exercising, it’s about training you to be everything that you’re created to be.”
