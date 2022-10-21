1021 Newell and Sturgis Schools get big boost.tif

Chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils, Jake Steinfeld, left, Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden, and Gov. Kristi Noem stand surrounded by students from Sturgis Williams Middle School at the dedication of a new $100,000 DON’T QUIT! fitness center. Similar donations were also rewarded to the Newell School District, and Custer Elementary School. Pioneer file photo by Alex Portal

STURGIS – Fitness guru Jake Steinfeld stopped off at two Black Hills Schools Wednesday to dedicate a $100,000 DON’T QUIT! fitness center at each.

“Nearly a third of American children are either overweight or obese; that’s more than 20 million kids and teenagers,” Steinfeld said in a video shown during the dedication. “That’s why I’ve declared war on childhood obesity.”

