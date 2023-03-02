New website leads to the First Hobo’s Healing Heart Legacy Award recipient copy.jpg

Randy and Connie Peterson, of Blackhills.com, were presented with the first Hobo’s Legacy Award for their assistance to Hobo’s Healing Heart, Pictured from left are: Penny Thompson, board member; Kelly Harnett, founder of Hobo’s Healing Heart, Randy Peterson, Connie Peterson; and Andrea Bakeberg, board member. Not pictured are board members Carrie Carney, Erica Harvey, Nicole McCourt, and Melissa (Mela) Cosme.

Click to purchase this photo

SPEARFISH — On Sunday, Hobo’s Healing Heart (HHH) surprised Randy and Connie Peterson of Blackhills.com with the inaugural Hobo’s Legacy Award and an HHH branded jacket for Randy complete with his name.

The award was brought on by the desire to thank them for everything they had done over the past nine years to help Hobo’s Healing Heart become successful as they moved to create an updated website to make it more accessible.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.